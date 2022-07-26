Britney Spears: duet in sight with Elton John

Britney Spears is preparing to make his comeback in music with none other than Elton John. According to reports from various newspapers, starting with Page Six, the pop star would have returned to the recording studio and together with Pinner’s musician she would have worked on a new version of “Tiny Dancer“, John’s hit from the 1971 album” Madman Across the Water “.

Britney and Elton would record the track in a Beverly Hills studio with the help of the Grammy-winning super producer Andrew Wattwho has worked with the likes of Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne.

“It was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan of hers. They recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’, a complete and incredible duet“, a source told Page Six about the song, which will be released by Universal Music next month and will mark Spears’ first official publication since the end of 13-year legal protection.

The news comes shortly after the video posted on Instagram by Britney Spears herself who sees her go back to singing and sing his hit “… Baby One More Time”. For Elton John, however, it would not be a completely new operation, having returned to the standings with “Cold Heart“, a mashup of his successes, together with Dua Lipa.