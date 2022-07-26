Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton, united by a new job

Brad Pitt has a new film project in ciernes. And it will not leave anyone indifferent. the protagonist of Passion legends will star in the next film to be directed by Joseph Kosinski, creator of Tom Cruise’s latest blockbuster, topgun: Maverickthe sequel to the film that was already a hit in the late 1980s.

But without a doubt the star signing of this new film, which is still in the pre-production phase, is that of the Formula 1 driver, Lewis Hamilton. The British will act as coach of the actor, as he tells it The Sunwho also explains that he will also be one of the producers of this feature film inspired by car racing that has given him so many days of glory.

From Apple Studios they have confirmed that this film is underway, although it is unknown what the chosen title will be. Hamilton has joined the film team in which he will act as a consultant on the set and will not only be in charge of teaching Brad Pitt everything there is to know about the world of motorsports. It will also take the lead when it comes to instructing you in the handling of a single-seater.

Brad Pitt will have the advice of Lewis Hamilton in his next job | gtres

Brad Pitt, the perfect man to embody the protagonist

The same digital echoes the statements of a source close to the protagonist of Thelma and Louis: “This is one of those movies where everything seems to be in the right place at the right time.”

«Formula 1 is huge and Brad is the right actor for this role. Joseph couldn’t be happier at the moment thanks to the numbers of top gun, while Lewis is also excited at the idea of ​​this new job. Pitt is already preparing for his new role, which is why he was seen at the British Prize earlier this month alongside Cruise.

More than five years ago Brad Pitt was about to embark on an ambitious project on motorsports with Tom Cruise. It was the adaptation of the book by AJ Baime, Go like hell: Ford, Ferrari and their battle for speed and glory at Le Mans. The story told of the rivalry between these two great teams in the 1960s.

Apparently, and according to the American media of the time, Brad had been interested in the project years before, but in the end it did not go ahead. If the film had been shot, it would have been the second feature film that both celluloid stars had shared, two decades after interview with the vampire.

«We got to have Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in a joint script reading, but unfortunately we did not get the necessary budget, which I think was the right one»declared then one of those responsible for the project. Finally, the film was shot, but with Matt Damon and Christian Bale as protagonists of it.

Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Keanu Reeves and the gold mine of Formula 1

Although not much more information has come out, it has been known what the role of Brad Pitt will be in the film. The interpreter, who faces the final stretch of his interpretive career, will be a veteran F1 driver who returns to his job to help an inexperienced young man.

Brad Pitt will play a veteran Formula 1 driver | gtres

While Top Gun: Maverick It has already grossed 800 million euros at the box office, fans of the film and the good work of its direction behind the camera are already looking forward to seeing this project that promises adrenaline and realism in equal parts. You just have to look at most of the scenes that appear in the second part of Tom Cruise’s success at the end of the 80s.

Brad Pitt will not be the only actor to star in a movie with Formula 1 as the backdrop. Keanu Reeves has signed a contract with Disney to shoot a series with this sport as the common thread of the story. This is a documentary that will focus on the story of Ross Brawn and his team after he retired from Honda, with which he took the world title in 2009.

There is no doubt that this motor sport is a true gold mine to take to the big screen, to television and of course to the different platforms of streaming. Already in his day, and when his film career was taking off, Tom Cruise himself received critical applause for his role in Thunder days.