Booker T publicly thanks Vince McMahon after his departure from WWE

Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE continues to generate reactions in the world of professional wrestling. Any wrestling fan knows very well the name of McMahon and the capital importance that he has had within the business. Regardless of the opinions that are currently held about him, there are many superstars, both active and retired, who have wanted to express their feelings regarding the news that we knew last Friday.

The last to do so was booker t, who in the last episode of his podcast “The Hall Of Fame”, wanted to publicly thank McMahon for everything he did for him in the past. Then we leave you with his statements about it, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

On his relationship with Vince McMahon

“I can publicly say thanks to Vince McMahon. I thank you simply for taking care of me, for giving me a job and for taking care of my family. He put me in a good position, he always put me in a good position, and he always treated me with respect. The most important thing on that list is that he always treated me with respect..



It was all business. Everything revolved around that show and making sure it was the best wrestling ever seen, creating the best show ever seen from a wrestling perspective. He was very focused on that goal. I respected that.



I learned a lot from Vince McMahon. I really did. I learned a lot from Vince from a business point of view and how to run my company and try to think differently. So yeah man I always had a very, very good relationship with Vince McMahon“.

On the appointment of Triple H as Vice President of Talent Relations

“Just think of the amount of people who were excited when he wrote it (NXT). Just think of the shows that were produced when Hunter was at the helm of NXT. They rivaled WrestleMania in terms of excitement from a show standpoint. Those NXT TakeOver shows, oh man things were getting magnified.



I thought that they were getting out of hand, that they were starting to compete against themselves. That’s what she thought. Personally, she didn’t think it was the way to go, but did Triple H have NXT on the boil and people going crazy for NXT? I think so.

Seeing it from a different perspective, Of course Hunter has a close relationship with a lot of these younger guys, unlike Vince.. It’s almost like when we were arriving, say for example, at the Attitude Era, when I was there. Just imagine how close Vince was to Taker, Shawn Michaels, and all those guys. Think about it for a second. So, I’m sure Hunter’s relationship with the boys of this era is similar to Vince’s at that time.

Think of these young guys as, say, Adam Cole when he was in NXT, when the brand was crazy, and think of the amount of praise those guys expressed for Hunter. All those guys praised Hunter a lot.“.

