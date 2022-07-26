Blind activist Lucy Edwards interviews Ryan Gosling

Blind activist Lucy Edwards is known for her bubbly personality and TikTok explainer videos, and now she’s added red carpet host to her ever-growing list of accolades. Edwards, who has 1.7 million followers on TikTok, fights for greater inclusion of blind people, and this weekend no doubt brought even more awareness to her thanks to her poignant interviews with Ryan Gosling and Regé-Jean. Page.

The star met the actors on the red carpet for “The Gray Man” in London last week, where he hosted the first-ever audio description screening at a Netflix movie premiere. Audio description is an additional narration track that is played along with TV shows and movies to allow blind and visually impaired people to follow the story when there are gaps in the dialogue. A narrator describes what is happening visually on the screen.

Edwards, who went blind at 17 and felt left out of many movies and TV shows, also represented the community on the red carpet, asking actors to audio describe their outfits so blind people could have an idea of ​​what they were. is wearing After Ryan Gosling, who stars in the new Netflix movie as Court Gentry, commented on the “beautiful green color” of Edwards’ dress, she explained the purpose of being on the carpet. She said, “Well, it’s actually very appropriate that you commented on my dress, honey, because today is the first audio description performance of ‘The Gray Man,’ and I’m hosting the premiere tonight. So, in honor of that, can you describe to me what you’re wearing?” The 41-year-old actor, who plays Ken in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie” film, responded: “Purple, pink. Little Ken on top with Barbie on the bottom.”

@lucyedwards Ryan Gosling audio describes his outfit to me #NetflixUK #RyanGosling#blind streamer ♬ original sound – British blind girl 👁🦮👩‍🦯

Edwards, who you might recognize from Pantene ads, told Gosling that she had seen him in “The Notebook,” the 2004 film she co-starred with Rachel McAdams, before she went blind. “I saw ‘The Notebook,’ so I saw your face, Ryan, before I went blind, so it’s very emotional and lovely to see you in person,” Edwards told him. Pressing her hand against his chest and listening intently to what Edwards had to say, he said, “No! That is awesome”. We’re not crying, you are.

Edwards’ innovative interviewing style has opened up red carpet fashion to over two million blind people living with sight loss in the UK, and no wonder they’re giving her flowers on social media. One TikTok user said: “yeah! This was amazing! Breaking new limits! Keep up the great work!” Another added: “This is truly amazing, you are the epitome of never giving up no matter what life throws your way. What an inspiration!”

Gosling wasn’t the only famous face Edwards ran into on the red carpet. He also had a very moving conversation with “Bridgerton” alum Regé-Jean Page, who also stars in the Netflix action thriller. She asked him, “Word on the street is that you have an amazing outfit. I would love, as I am a blind broadcaster, if you can describe your fabulous outfit tonight on audio.”

Page went on to describe her outfit in great detail. “Well, I appreciate the audio description, that’s great,” she said. “It’s a greyish suit, I get scolded for misdescribing colors, but it’s somewhere in the gray range. We wear a silver necklace… we have a half moon on a thin silver chain that leads our way down to a white thread vest under these stylish suit jackets. We’re juxtaposing different styles here, hopefully in a stylish way. As we go down, we have a silver ring on my right index finger.”

@lucyedwards Regé-Jean Page’s audio describes his outfit to me #netflixuk #greyman #blindtransmitter #regejeanpage ♬ original sound – British blind girl 👁🦮👩‍🦯

Page may already be a British heartthrob, but now he’s truly won our hearts. In addition to supporting Edwards’ cause on the red carpet, he recently confronted Florence Pugh’s embarrassing bodies after she wore a see-through Valentino gown. The actor, who is rumored to be in the running for the next “James Bond” movie, also created his own foundation to ensure everyone has access to clean and safe drinking water. I bet and using his platform for genuine good? We couldn’t love him more.

Audio description is available for most Netflix original titles and many other TV shows and movies, making it the most accessible option for many blind people. “The Gray Man” is now available on Netflix. Audio description is available in English and Brazilian Portuguese. To watch with audio description, all you need to do is click on the speech bubble and select the audio description language you would like to watch with. Well done Netflix and Lucy. Here’s to more inclusion in the entertainment industry.