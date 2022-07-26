Bisceglie, the boys of the Voice Box association on the shields with the “Pop music” event

A journey through time to the rhythm of pop music. A concentrate of energy that further warmed the audience of the Mediterranean theater in Bisceglie. Protagonists are the boys of, who with great energy have given an hour and a half of emotions, music and lightheartedness, on the evening of Sunday 24 July. “Pop music: the songs that marked an era” met with enormous success: great vocal performance by the boys, excellent technical mastery by all the performers.

The show dynamically trod the panorama of Italian and international pop music, carefully touching even passages from the past such as Domenico Modugno’s “Nel bluiatura di blu” or the more recent ones such as “Pastello Bianco” by the nuclear tactical penguins, to move on to the notes. by Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Anna Oxa, Marco Mengoni, Adele, Bruno Mars, Elisa, Laura Pausini, just to name a few.

Particular attention to the little ones and to the performers who for the first time have trod the scenes, without letting any emotion leak, have convinced the public for their voice and ease. Under the artistic guidance of master Giovanni Rigantethe talented protagonists engaged in performances with single and choral ensembles, to open the evening a tribute to the musical art of the one who shaped music by making masterpieces of art to the whole world: Prince.

“Pop music: the songs that marked an era” was not just a title but the key to the whole event. That lightness that had been missing for two years of the pandemic has won back the audience, the music made everyone sing, making people live in the time of the light-hearted show and despite the echoes of nearby music that often mingled with the performances of the boys, the evening nevertheless conquered its place among the events of the summer in Bisceglie.