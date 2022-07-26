Benfica 3-2 Newcastle in Friendly Match | 07/26/2022
93’|End of match
The meeting in Portugal is over. Benfica wins the Eusébio Cup with Araujo’s goal in the last minute. Great game that we have witnessed today. Benfica 3-2 Newcastle
89’|Google for Araujo
Goal for Benfica. Araujo’s goal that could put an end to the Eusébio Cup if Newcastle doesn’t draw. Yaremchuk went into the kitchen and gave a back pass for Araujo to score with an empty goal.
81’|Joelinton sent off
Joelinton is expelled. He sees the second yellow card after stomping on Florentino. The player was very intense and in the end he will not finish the match. Newcastle stays with 10.
73’|Problems for Shelvey
The Newcastle player is lying on the green. Medical assistance jumps onto the field of play
70’|There is no danger
Newcastle moves the ball. They look for passes behind the defense. Now Benfica does the same but without success
57’| Both teams calm down.
Both sets are scored. And now they want more possession of the ball. At the moment without dangerous approaches in this second part
46’|Roll the ball again
The ball rolls again in Portugal. The second part begins. Let’s see who wins the Eusébio Cup. At the moment it’s tied at two
45’|Break
End of the first half. We arrived at minute 45 and with it the break. At the moment the match is tied with 2-2 in the light. What an entertaining game we are watching
44’|Newcastle goal
Newcastle goal. Once again the Trippier-Almirón connection worked like a charm. The right-hand side put it on Almirón who with a shot at the crossbar with his left foot scored the equalizer
41’|Botman crucial to the block
How well the Newcastle defender crossed, preventing Rafa’s shot. He blocked perfectly. Follow the 2.1 in the light
31’|Grimaldo’s goal
What a great goal from Grimaldo. He fired a long-range free kick into the Newcastle goalkeeper’s left corner. Benfica goes ahead again. 2-1.
28’|Wilson fell asleep
What has Wilson done? He tried to dribble past Odysseas but the goalkeeper held on well and snatched the ball from him. what a missed opportunity
22’|Almirón’s goal
Almiron goal. Newcastle goal. The visiting team draws the match. Great play by Trippier who crossed low and Almirón was alone inside the area and scored the goal. Benfica’s defense relaxed a lot
20’|Newcastle wants to react
The visitors take a step forward and try for the equalizer. Now Saint-Maximin crossed but did not reach any striker
14’|Goool by Ramos
Benfica goal. Goal by Ramos who overtakes his team with a great header. Joao Mario put in a spectacular cross and Ramos didn’t miss the opportunity. Benfica comes forward
11’| Yellow to Bruno
What a kick Bruno has given Rafa. The local team started a counterattack and Bruno had to stop it
0’|The match begins
The match starts in Portugal. Benfica and Newcastle face each other on Portuguese lands. Let’s see what the meeting holds
Lineup Newcastle
For his part, Howe has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Targett, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson, Almirón, Saint-Maximin and Wilson.
Alignment Benfica
Schmidt already has his starting eleven selected. Odysseas, Gilberto, Otamendi, Morato, Grimaldo, Florentino, Enzo, Joao Mario, Neres, Rafa and Ramos.
We already have lineups
There are less than thirty minutes to go until the start of the match and both coaches have already selected their starting line-ups. First we go with the Benfica line-up
Who will win?
Less than an hour to start the match between Benfica vs Newcastle. Who will win the match between Benfica vs Newcastle?
They are already in the stadium
Both teams recently arrived at the stadium. Soon they will go out to carry out the preparatory warm-up exercises for the match
We are already here
Hello again. We are here again to report on the match between Benfica and Newcastle. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL
Benfica vs Girona
Don’t leave here to follow Benfica vs Newcastle live
Possible Newcastle line-up
For his part, Howe can form with the next eleven to face Benfica. Dubravka, Trippier, Boatman, Schar, Dummett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Fraser, Almiron, and Wood.
Possible alignment of Benfica
Schmidt can line up the next eleven to face Newcastle. Leite, Gilberto, Otamendi, Morato, Grimaldo, Joao Mario, Florentino, Fernández, Rafa Silva, Ramos and Neres
match schedule
Where to see
The match between Benfica vs Newcastle can be seen on the Benfica channel. Also, if you want to see it continue online, you can stay informed about what happens in the match and the updated result on VAVEL.
history between them
These teams have met twice. The two games were from the Europa League quarterfinals of the 13/14 season. In the first leg they were 3-1 in favor of Benfica and in the second leg neither of the two teams went from a draw to one.
Newcastle pre-season
As for the visitors, this will be their fourth game of the preseason, in which they have played three games. They have won two wins and one loss. The victory was against Gateshead 2-0 and against 1860 München. And the defeat against Mainz 05 by 1-0.
Benfica’s preseason
The Portuguese will play their fifth preseason game and, for now, the last of this start of the campaign. At the moment, they have a full victories. Bemfica is having a great preseason and has beaten Reading, Nice, Fulham and Girona and now they want to beat the English team to start the campaign with great expectations
Newcastle’s last match
The visitors lost 1-0 to Mainz 05 in a match corresponding to a new day of friendly matches. The first half ended with a goalless tie on the scoreboard. The goal had to come thanks to Burgzorg. That was the goal that decided the game.
Benfica’s last game
Benfica beat Girona 4-2. It brings the tie to zero in the first half, the second part was more attractive since six goals were seen. The first goal of the match was scored by Stuani. The Portuguese box reacted and in a period of fifteen minutes they scored three goals. Vertonghen, Bah and Yaremchuk came from behind. Santi Bueno cut the distance for the Catalan team but Rodrigo Pinho scored the final goal.