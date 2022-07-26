Benfica 3-2 Newcastle in Friendly Match | 07/26/2022

The meeting in Portugal is over. Benfica wins the Eusébio Cup with Araujo’s goal in the last minute. Great game that we have witnessed today. Benfica 3-2 Newcastle

Goal for Benfica. Araujo’s goal that could put an end to the Eusébio Cup if Newcastle doesn’t draw. Yaremchuk went into the kitchen and gave a back pass for Araujo to score with an empty goal.

Joelinton is expelled. He sees the second yellow card after stomping on Florentino. The player was very intense and in the end he will not finish the match. Newcastle stays with 10.

The Newcastle player is lying on the green. Medical assistance jumps onto the field of play

Newcastle moves the ball. They look for passes behind the defense. Now Benfica does the same but without success

Both sets are scored. And now they want more possession of the ball. At the moment without dangerous approaches in this second part

The ball rolls again in Portugal. The second part begins. Let’s see who wins the Eusébio Cup. At the moment it’s tied at two

End of the first half. We arrived at minute 45 and with it the break. At the moment the match is tied with 2-2 in the light. What an entertaining game we are watching

Newcastle goal. Once again the Trippier-Almirón connection worked like a charm. The right-hand side put it on Almirón who with a shot at the crossbar with his left foot scored the equalizer

How well the Newcastle defender crossed, preventing Rafa’s shot. He blocked perfectly. Follow the 2.1 in the light

What a great goal from Grimaldo. He fired a long-range free kick into the Newcastle goalkeeper’s left corner. Benfica goes ahead again. 2-1.

What has Wilson done? He tried to dribble past Odysseas but the goalkeeper held on well and snatched the ball from him. what a missed opportunity

Almiron goal. Newcastle goal. The visiting team draws the match. Great play by Trippier who crossed low and Almirón was alone inside the area and scored the goal. Benfica’s defense relaxed a lot

The visitors take a step forward and try for the equalizer. Now Saint-Maximin crossed but did not reach any striker

Benfica goal. Goal by Ramos who overtakes his team with a great header. Joao Mario put in a spectacular cross and Ramos didn’t miss the opportunity. Benfica comes forward

What a kick Bruno has given Rafa. The local team started a counterattack and Bruno had to stop it

The match starts in Portugal. Benfica and Newcastle face each other on Portuguese lands. Let’s see what the meeting holds

For his part, Howe has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Targett, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson, Almirón, Saint-Maximin and Wilson.

Schmidt already has his starting eleven selected. Odysseas, Gilberto, Otamendi, Morato, Grimaldo, Florentino, Enzo, Joao Mario, Neres, Rafa and Ramos.

There are less than thirty minutes to go until the start of the match and both coaches have already selected their starting line-ups. First we go with the Benfica line-up

Less than an hour to start the match between Benfica vs Newcastle. Who will win the match between Benfica vs Newcastle?

Both teams recently arrived at the stadium. Soon they will go out to carry out the preparatory warm-up exercises for the match

For his part, Howe can form with the next eleven to face Benfica. Dubravka, Trippier, Boatman, Schar, Dummett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Fraser, Almiron, and Wood.

Schmidt can line up the next eleven to face Newcastle. Leite, Gilberto, Otamendi, Morato, Grimaldo, Joao Mario, Florentino, Fernández, Rafa Silva, Ramos and Neres

The match between Benfica vs Newcastle can be seen on the Benfica channel. Also, if you want to see it continue online, you can stay informed about what happens in the match and the updated result on VAVEL.

These teams have met twice. The two games were from the Europa League quarterfinals of the 13/14 season. In the first leg they were 3-1 in favor of Benfica and in the second leg neither of the two teams went from a draw to one.

As for the visitors, this will be their fourth game of the preseason, in which they have played three games. They have won two wins and one loss. The victory was against Gateshead 2-0 and against 1860 München. And the defeat against Mainz 05 by 1-0.

The Portuguese will play their fifth preseason game and, for now, the last of this start of the campaign. At the moment, they have a full victories. Bemfica is having a great preseason and has beaten Reading, Nice, Fulham and Girona and now they want to beat the English team to start the campaign with great expectations

The visitors lost 1-0 to Mainz 05 in a match corresponding to a new day of friendly matches. The first half ended with a goalless tie on the scoreboard. The goal had to come thanks to Burgzorg. That was the goal that decided the game.