Ben Affleck breaks down in tears during Jennifer Lopez’s birthday dinner in Paris

Ben Affleck burst into tears during Jennifer Lopez’s romantic birthday dinner in Paris. The actor, who had flown to Europe for his honeymoon with his bride, was unable to hold back tears probably due to emotion, although it is not clear exactly what the cause is.

Marriage, honeymoon, birthday and even tears. For the newly weds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck it is a period full of emotions. After wedding celebrated in Las Vegas and contrary to expectations, the Bennifers flew to Paris for a romantic honeymoon. The pop star and the actor were paparazzi hand in hand through the streets of the French capital, the city of love par excellence, and dined in a restaurant overlooking the Eiffel Tower where JLO celebrated her 53rd birthday and Ben Affleck broke down in tears.

Ben Affleck’s tears at dinner with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck cried during the Jennifer Lopez birthday dinner at the La Girafe restaurant in Paris. In the photos released by some American sites, such as TMZ, the actor can be seen while he is moved sitting at the table with his better half, found after years away from each other. Her eyes are red and her face is almost completely wet with tears. JLo holds him in his arms and makes him feel all his love. It is not clear why the star has burst into tears but most likely they are tears of joy that came after a particularly intimate moment spent together, perhaps precisely for his wife’s birthday.

Honeymoon in Paris and Jennifer Lopez’s birthday

For their first trip as a husband and wife, the Bennifers have chosen the city of love par excellence, Paris. Here they were immortalized as they strolled in love hand in hand in the square where the Arch de Triomphe and the Louvre museum are located, enjoying the most significant buildings of the French capital. From casual to more elegant evening dresses, the couple chose to dine in a romantic restaurant overlooking the Eiffel Tower. The occasion to celebrate is twofold: in addition to the honeymoon there is also JLo’s 53rd birthday. An evening and a journey full of emotions for the newlyweds.