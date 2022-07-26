Ashton Kutcher is all smiles as he arrives alone on the red carpet at the premiere of Vengeance.

|

Ashton Kutcher kicked off his week by hitting the red carpet at the premiere of his new movie Vengeance.

The 44-year-old actor plays Quentin Sellers in the new film from BJ Novak, who writes, directs and stars in the new film.

Kutcher also hit the red carpet with Novak and another star, Boyd Holbrook, along with Phineas O’Connell, who provides music for the film.

Kutcher walked the red carpet in a white button-down shirt under a maroon suit with no tie.

She also wore maroon pants with black shoes to complete her look on the red carpet.

Kutcher plays one of the many colorful characters that BJ Novak’s Ben Manalowitz has encountered on Vengeance.

The story revolves around Manalowitz, a New York City radio producer who happens to be in Texas at the funeral of a woman he once had an affair with… His family thought they were more serious.

Arriving in Texas, he learns that some close to the woman believe that she did not die of an opiate overdose, but that she was murdered.

The cast also includes Boyd Holbrook, Dove Cameron, Issa Ray and J. Smith-Cameron, who hit theaters on July 29.

Kutcher’s red carpet appearance comes just weeks after he revealed on Instagram his commitment to run the New York City Marathon.

I’m running the 2022 TCS NYC marathon. “I’ve partnered with @onepeleton and trainer @becsgentry to prepare for the race, with the Peloton Marathon training program,” he said in a comment on his post.

“I am training to raise money for THORN, a non-profit organization I co-founded 10 years ago to develop technology to defend children from sexual abuse,” he added.

Kutcher also has two other movies coming up, The Long Home from director/star James Franco, his first since 2019, and Your Place Or Mine with Reese Witherspoon.

He also provides the voice of Baxter in the animated series Stoner Cats.

The actor will also reprise the role that made him a household name, Michael Kelso, on this ’90s show.