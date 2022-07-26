Ariana Grande, with and without makeup

D.to the soap and water version without filters to the one with eyelash extensions and ultra shiny gloss. Ariana Grande prepares fans for the imminent launch of the new foundation in 60 shades signed Rem Beauty.

Ariana Grande without makeup on Instagram

On July 28, Rem Beauty launches a new one multitasking foundation which combines makeup with skin care. To keep the countdown alive, the star of Don’t look up post stories on Instagram with photos before and after the make-up session. The girl in the first image doesn’t even look like the diva in the second. Power of make-up.

In the first image, the 29-year-old singer and composer relaxes with a cup of coffee. Her hair is pulled back into a soft bun and the face is completely natural. The lace fourreau-neck dress highlights the absence of make-up and effects glow also in the area of décolleté.

The “after” photo with day makeup

Immediately after, the photo with the day makeup, soft but with attention to the smallest details. Perfectly drawn brows and eyelash extension apply only in the outer corner of the eye.

The only decisive note of color is the pink gloss ultra glossy on the lips, while the facial skin looks brighter and more compact thanks to the concealer artfully applied also in the neck area.

The new concealer in 60 different shades

The result is a homogeneous makeup in which there is no classic evident gap between face and décolleté, an important detail especially in summer looks. The star created it thanks to the concealer that will be on sale on the Rem Beauty website in two days.

Available in 60 shades, the new ultra-light, long-lasting foundation promises to revolutionize make-up technique. Designed for cover imperfections and to create a highly targeted contouring, depending on the tone and tan of the skin, it is able, at the same time, to hydrate and nourish the epidermis. The result? Well-being with mat effect.

