Android 12, OLED screen, 12 GB of RAM and the most powerful Snapdragon with a 200 euro discount

If we had to make a list of the most powerful mobiles on the market today, without a doubt this smartphone I would be in the highest positions of the list. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is a very beast terminallaunched in February 2022 and that today you can get it for 799 599 euros on Amazon. Is it a great price? Of course, vents to many other terminals with the same CPU.

This Motorola is being one of the architects of the American manufacturer re-entering some pools as the best-selling high-end Android mobile. And there is no doubt that they have done a great job with this piece of tech animalan exceptional screen, a crazy processor and memory to forget about it.

Buy one of the most powerful mobiles for 599 euros

If we have to compare it with other terminals of the same range in terms of power, It is at the height of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, OnePlus 10 Pro, Pixel 6 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max. But in price it is well below certain details that we will talk about now. The most important of them is to use plastic as one of the building materials by the glass. Another fact is that the fingerprint reader, although very fast, we have it on the side of the device. The rest, we are facing a premium high-end mobile for the rest of the features.

Its power comes from Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, an authentic new-batch CPU animal from the American giant. They accompany him 12GB RAM LPDDR5, the Adreno 730 graphics chip and 256 GB of internal storage UFS 3.1 not upgradeable. It is normal that the performance catapults him to get almost 1 million points in the Antutu test. It is a terminal whose fluidity is thanks to its almost zero customization layer on Android 12 that it brings. This detail is greatly appreciated.

We have a screen lag. Here Motorola has hit the table. We have a 6.7″ Full HD+ poLED panel, with 144 Hz of refreshment, maximum brightness of 700 nits, 3D curved glass and compatible with HDR10 +. This terminal is proof that a mobile with an OLED, Amoled or similar screen is very worthwhile. The difference with the lower model, the Motorola Edge 30 that we analyzed in May, is noticeable.

Motorola’s Moto G had always been characterized by standing out in its cameras for a much lower price than other competitors. Now this Motorola Edge 30 Pro mounts a triple camera with optical image stabilizer and 50MP, 50MP Macro Wide Angle (up to 2.8cm macro) and 2MP Portrait Mode lenses capable of record in 8K and in slow motion at a stable 960 fps. For its part, the front camera is 60 MP, a very high figure that manages to take pictures of great quality and spaciousnessas well as very good definition videos, especially video calls or video blogs.

The battery of this high-end Motorola adds a total of 4,800 mAh, has a fast charge at 68 Wwireless charging at 15 W and reverse at 5 W. It can give us an autonomy of up to 2 full days. If you think you’re going to run out of means to connect, I’ll tell you that this Motorola Edge 30 Pro has mobile connectivity 5G, NFC, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Dual SIM and GPS high precision. Too bad they leave us again without a headphone jack port.

