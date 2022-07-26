all the news of August 2022

What to see among the Announcements Disney + August 2022 between films, TV series and originals? The streaming service, which has arrived in Italy for more than two years now, is always working to expand its offer and its catalog, which even in this hot (hopefully not like the previous) summer month will welcome many news. Let’s go and discover together the movies and TV series to watch on Disney + during this period, among the original content and branded news Star.

If you are looking for advice on what to see on Disney + in August 2022 you have therefore come to the right place, because we are about to offer you a selection of novelties including films, TV series and original content coming out these days on the platform’s catalog. If you are ready, let’s find out everything starting as always from the movies. Subscribe here to not miss a thing.

What to watch on Disney + in August 2022

Movie coming out on Disney Plus

Lightyear – Buzz’s True Story (original)

Let’s get off to a great start with the Disney + news for August 2022 because this is the month of Lightyear – The true story of Buzz, Disney Pixar animated film spin-off of the Toy Story franchise. It tells the origins of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy from the popular feature film series, and follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy, Mo and Darby and his companion robot, Sox. . When the party takes on the most difficult of missions, they must learn to work as a team to be able to escape the evil Zurg and his terrifying army of robots, who are always around the corner. Will they make it? You can find out from the August 3, 2022. Here you can see the Lightyear Official Trailer – Buzz’s True Story.

Prey (original)

Together with the complete Predator saga (from this month you can watch all the films starting from the 1987 original) arrives on the platform Prey, an exclusive new chapter of the popular science fiction franchise. Set 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation, it is the story of a young woman named Naru, a fierce and extremely skilled warrior: raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters in the Great Plains, Naru intends to protect her people in any cost when danger threatens the camp. The “prey” she pursues, and which she confronts, turns out to be an efficient, highly evolved alien predator with a technologically advanced arsenal. The result will be a fierce struggle for a terrifying showdown: who will be able to prevail? The film is available in streaming from August 5, 2022. Here you can see the Prey Official Trailer.

Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation

A new animated Lego-themed special lands on Disney + this summer month, and it’s about Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation. Finn plans a surprise vacation for his friends aboard the ultra-luxurious galactic Starcruiser, Halcyon. However, his plan to live one last adventure together quickly falls apart as soon as he is separated from the group. In search of his friends, he meets three Force Ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Leia Organa, who share their unexpected vacation stories that don’t exactly go according to plan. Available in streaming from August 5, 2022. Here you can see the Official trailer of Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation.

More movies to see on Disney + in August 2022

Predator, the complete saga: from Predator (1987) to The Predator (2018)

TV series to watch on Disney +

Malcolm (seasons 1-7, complete series)

An acclaimed series arrives on Disney + with all seven of its seasons: it is Malcolm, popular series with Frankie Muniz and Bryan Cranston that aired between 2000 and 2006. Malcolm is the third child of a rather extravagant family and lives with his brother Reese, a thug who bullies younger boys, the fourth child Dewie, peculiar and often mocked kid, and to his parents, Hal and Lois. The latter is in charge of the family, while the eldest son Francis was sent to military school due to his rebellious character. All seven seasons are available in streaming from August 3, 2022. Here you can see the Official Malcolm Launch Trailer.

I am Groot (original)

One of the main Disney + news for August 2022 is I am Groota series of five animated shorts dedicated to the popular Marvel Comics character known on screen from the movies Guardians of the Galaxy (and voiced by Vin Diesel). Get ready to see Baby Groot grapple with a series of his own, exploring his glory days as he grows up, meets new and unusual characters, and gets into trouble among the stars. All five shorts are available in streaming from August 10, 2022. Here you can see the I am Groot official trailer.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (original)

This month is particularly full of interesting news for the platform: there is certainly one of the most awaited She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, new Marvel Studios series that follows in nine episodes the stories of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer specializing in legal cases involving superhumans. The woman faces the complex life of a thirty-year-old single lawyer trying to reconcile the fact that she can also transform into a green Hulk over two meters tall and endowed with superpowers. Within the new series will be other characters from the Marvel universe, including Bruce Banner (Hulk, with the return of Mark Ruffalo), Abomination (played by Tim Roth) and Wong (Benedict Wong). Available from August 17, 2022. Here you can see the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law official trailer.

Andor (original)

We close the main Disney + news of August 2022 by entering the Star Wars universe with Andor, original series starring the pilot Cassian Andor. Set five years before the events narrated in the film Rogue One, explores a new perspective on the most beloved galaxy in film history, focusing on Cassian’s journey that will lead him to discover how he can make a difference. He tells the story of the nascent rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets got involved. The man will embark on a path destined to transform him into a rebellious hero in an age full of dangers, deceptions and intrigues. Available from August 31, 2022 (first two episodes). Here you can see the teaser official trailer of Andor.

More TV series to see on Disney +

Code Black (seasons 1-3) – August 3, 2022

These therefore the best news to see on Disney + in August 2022 between movies, TV series and originals. If you are looking for the news for the other streaming services you can continue to follow us, in the meantime letting us know your expectations and preferences in the usual box: what will you watch this month?

