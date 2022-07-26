Alan Estrada recounts his voyage on the Titanic

The actor and travel vlogger Alan Estrada, after being one of the first two Mexicans to make an expedition to see the remains of the Titanic, points out that at least in the following years he would not repeat the experience, since he waits for the companies that offer this type of tourism provide better attention. The mission he ventured on was with an experimental submersible.

Estrada’s journey began in June 2021 when he made his first attempt to descend 3,800 meters under the sea to see the remains of the vessel that has been the subject of movies; however, he did not make it.

It wasn’t until last July 3 that he managed to go down almost four thousand meters deep, together with other travelers, to admire the entrails of the Titanic: see the barracks on the deck, the expansion joint, the command bridge and the famous bow , which in the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet is remembered for the scene where Rose climbs on it while Jack holds her waist.

The expedition lasted 12 hours, of which four were to leave the platform, two to touch the seabed, an hour and a half to find the remains of the ship and an hour and a half more to tour and observe the ship, in addition to two hours and a half to return. In the small submersible there was a pilot, a co-pilot and three tourists, including the creator Estrada.

I wondered if it was worth risking so much to document it, now I think not so much, I am at a full moment in which I would like to risk less, I would not be a war reporter Alan Estrada, Actor and vlogger

“I don’t have claustrophobia. There was nothing to control, I was psyched up, of course I was afraid, I was aware that we were doing a risky activity, because one of the risks is getting stuck, we were afraid, but everything went well, ”he shared yesterday at a virtual press conference. creator of Alan around the world.

Although for the director and playwright of the play Seven times goodbye it was an unforgettable experience, he confessed that he would not repeat it for now because this type of luxury tourism, which costs 250 thousand dollars, more than five million dollars, still needs to be perfected. pesos.

“Whether it’s worth it or not is up to each individual. Now that it costs more, I would wait a couple of years for the company (OceanGate) to improve customer service, for the experience to improve, there is still a lot to work on”, he indicated.

One of the things that he did not like was the little information that was given to them at certain times, that they promised him that he would have the total recording of the remains, which they did not provide him with finally, only some clips.

Now that he has made this underwater expedition, he confessed that he would like to go to space, but he would not mind being one of the first, but rather that there are better conditions for a tourist to do this type of expedition.

Regarding the controversy that this type of trip could generate for tourists, as it is a vestige of interest for researchers and experts, he said that he was in favor.

“It is cataloged as archaeological remains, I am not against visiting these places, we could not go to any of the archaeological zones in the country. Yes, these dives are controversial, because they believe that visits can damage the remains, ”he defended.