Actor Paul Sorvino and film director Bob Rafelson die – Culture

American actor Paul Sorvino, known for his work on “Goodfellas”, “Nixon” or the television series “Law & Order”, died Monday at the age of 83, his agent, Roger Neal, told the media.

Sorvino, father of actress Mira Sorvino, died in Indiana of natural causes, reported EFE.

In his half-century career, he had specialized in roles of cops and robbers, such as mobster Paul Cicero in “Goodfellas,” directed by Martin Scorsese, and Sergeant Phil Cerretta in “Law & Order.”

He was born in Brooklyn on April 13, 1939 and his first job was in an advertising agency. She made her Broadway debut in 1964 with the musical “Bajour” and six years later made her big screen debut in Carl Reiner’s “Where’s Poppa.”

He put himself in the shoes of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s “Nixon”, and used to say that although he was known above all for playing gangsters, his true passions, according to The Washington Post, were poetry, painting and the opera.

RAFELSON

Bob Rafelson, a well-known figure in American culture, died last Saturday at his home in Aspen, Colorado, at the age of 89. Double Oscar nominee (screenplay and direction) in 1971 for “My life is my life”, a road movie about a pianist that established Jack Nicholson as a star, Rafelson gained relevance thanks to other participations in different projects from the sixty, reported El País of Spain.

“Monkees”, a popular television series about a musical quartet inspired by the Beatles, is his other great creative reference at the time. In 1967 he won an Emmy.

Although “My life is my life” was the film that catapulted him, his debut came in 1968 with the subversive “Head.” In 1965, together with another partner, he set up the production company Raybert, which would later be behind the success of “Busco mi camino” (1969.) Raybert completed eight projects in seven years of existence, but his imprint left the feeling that Hollywood could do things differently. In 1981 he directed “The Postman Always Rings Twice,” from the original screenplay by David Mamet and, again, with Nicholson as the lead. The film also meant the relaunch of Jessica Lange’s career, in the doldrums since her impressive debut in “King Kong”.

“I’d rather do other things with my life than stay in Hollywood,” he confessed at the San Sebastian festival, which he opened in 1996 to explain his scant production as a director and the fact that he was almost always below the radar.