Actor David Warner dies, the villain who chased DiCaprio and Winslet in ‘Titanic’

british actor David Warner He has died at the age of 80 as a result of cancer, after a long and outstanding career in cinema, theater and television, according to what his family announced on Monday.

The English interpreter, luxury secondary in films such as “Straw Dogs” (1971), “The Prophecy” (1976) or “Titanic” (1997) -a film in which he became the nightmare of the characters embodied by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet He died in the early hours of last Sunday at Denvinlle Hall, a well-known retirement residence for artists in London.

“During the last 18 months, he faced his diagnosis with his characteristic elegance and dignity,” his relatives explained in the note.

They recalled that, during his 60-year career, Warner has been a “highly respected film, stage, radio and television voice” actor, until his last big-screen role as Admiral Bloom in “Mary Poppins Returns” (2018 ).

For some directors he became a cult actor, as in the case of the American Sam Peckinpah, who had him for films like the aforementioned “Straw Dogs”, “The Ballad of Cable Hogue (1970) and” The Iron Cross ” (1976).

Straw Dogs, The Prophecy, The Iron Cross, The Time Travelers, Tron, In the Company of Wolves, In the Mouth of Fear, Penny Dreadful and many others.

Rest in peace, David Warner, who died today at the age of 80. pic.twitter.com/r7DbJKkGAL — Phenomena Experience (@PhenomenaExp) July 25, 2022

“He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, and remembered as a warm-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched so many for so many years,” the statement added.