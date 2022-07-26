Abraham Ancer and Mark Wahlberg play golf in Idaho

It’s not a secret that

Abraham Ancer

and Mark Wahlberg they have filed a friendship in recent months and last Saturday, July 23, the mexican golfer shared a series of posts in which appears with the actor playing at the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club located in Idaho.

‘The Turk’ shared a series of photographs and a video in which he can be seen together with the protagonist of ‘Ted’ and ‘Guerra de Papás’ touring the golf course.

“Day and night”, The Mexican wrote in the photo caption of the publication.

“’Turning’ with my friend”, The Mexican pointed out next to a video in which he appears making a shot, just like Mark Wahlberg and then both appear in the cart.

Both the golfer and the actor, started a friendship that led to a business relationship, so on many occasions they are seen together.

Abraham Ancer and Mark Wahlberg congratulate Pato O’Ward

In addition to spending Saturday playing golf, Abraham Ancer also attended the Iowa Speedway along with Mark Wahlberg for the second race this weekend in the 2022 IndyCar Series.

During this event, the mexican pilot

Duck O’Ward

took first place and both the golfer and the actor were part of the celebration.

“Congratulations, big dog! Patricio O’Ward”, El Turco published on his Twitter account along with a series of photographs in the pits.

On the comments, the Arrow McLaren driver showed his happiness for having had the presence of Ancer.

“Nice to see you, ‘inche’ (sic) golfer. Until you let yourself be seen.” pointed out the pilot from Monterrey.

Abraham Ancer’s next appointment will be this weekend, July 29-31 at LIV Golf’s third tournament, the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster in New Jersey.