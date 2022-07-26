Aaron Rodgers Streams Nicolas Cage’s ‘Con Air’ at Training Camp

Aaron Rodgers poured his heart out to Cameron Poe from the 1997 thriller “Con Air” on the first day of training camp Tuesday.

In a video now shared by the Packers’ Twitter account, the quarterback walked to the team’s elbow in a white tank top and belted jeans, seemingly emulating the famous Nicolas Cage character.

Rodgers, sporting a bushy beard, ran a hand through his long, slicked-back hair in the clip, which read, “Let’s do this.”

The internet had a field day since Rodgers entered the first day of his 18th NFL season, and Twitter had no shortage of Jokes «Air conditioning» Which indicated his appearance in prison.

Rodgers new tattoo – which shows astrological signs and lions, among other symbols on his forearm – was shown in the video. Last month, Internet researchers noted similarities between her new ink and his ink. A rumored girlfriend, blu.

Despite the theatrical appearance, there is much less drama about Rodgers now than there was last year, when the NFL MVP skipped all of training camp before the season was over. Cultural issues in Green Bay.

“Both sides are in a good place,” Rodgers said after having conversations with the Packers copper that led to Rodgers having more of a say in team decisions, Rodgers said in the offseason, amid fanfare of retirement. .

Aaron Rodgers trains with the Packers on June 7, 2022. access point

rogers signed Three-year, $150.8 million extension with the Packers in March. He also told reporters last month that he “definitely” wanted to finish his career in Green Bay.