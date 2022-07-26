94 years after the birth of Stanley Kubrick we review some curiosities about his life

Stanley Kubrick He was born on July 26, 1928 in New York, United States. One of the most important filmmakers in cinema, he wrote, directed and produced great successes that went down in history and that, to this day, continue to be admired by the public. the style of kubrick he was very sharp and precise, with perfect and symmetrical shots, and his films always generated controversy and admiration in equal measure.

The race of Stanley Kubrick It began in the 1950s and spanned 40 years until his tragic and unexpected death in 1999 from cardiac arrest. Today, 94 years after his birthwe celebrate and count some curiosities that maybe you didn’t know about the famous director.

Stanley Kubrick, passionate about cinema and photography.

Nine curiosities for nine decades

Woody Allen fan

Just as you read. Yes ok kubrick He began his career as a filmmaker before, Woody Allen he did the same a decade later, in the 1960s. Much later, he even confessed that he was a great admirer of the work of Allen and that his favorite movie was Annie Hallfilm that won the Oscar for Best Film in 1978 and featured the leading role of Allen Y Diane Keaton.

Such was the admiration kubrick felt for Woody Allen that he wanted him to star Eyes Wide Shut. Ultimately that did not happen and the film ended up with the performances of Tom Cruise Y Nicole Kidman.

Related news

obsessive and perfectionist

If anything is known about Stanley Kubrick is that he was very passionate about his work and there is much evidence that he liked to take his passion to extreme points. For example, meetings with his collaborators could last an entire day. It should be noted that before entering the cinema, Stanley he was a photographer, hence his need to frame perfectly.

The perfect symmetry of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

But his extremism led to the director being fired from the film. One-Eyed Jack in 1961. This film was going to be carried out by Marlon Brandobut he became so exasperated by the director’s demands that he had him fired and ended up directing the film.

Guinness Record Holder

And speaking of his obsession with achieving perfection, the director got the Guinness World Record to the longest shoot in history. We talk about Eyes Wide Shut, his last film that took a total of 400 days of filming (15 months). The director had a habit of repeating takes until he was completely satisfied, and he did so with clockwork orange either The glow. Back to Eyes wide Shut, Cruise Y Kidman they had a contract that did not allow them to leave or resign until the director allowed it.

Fear to fly

Like every human being, kubrick he had his fears and one of them was traveling by plane. Even when it was time to shoot Lolita in England, the director chose to travel by ship.

threatened with death

clockwork orange It is currently considered a cult film and one of the most popular films of Stanley Kubrick. However, at the time of its release, it caused several headaches for the filmmaker. In England (and in several countries), the film was classified as very violent and accused of having been the incentive in a growing wave of robberies and assaults. Even received death threats addressed to him and his family. For this reason, kubrick he decided to pull it out of English cinemas and the film was not shown until after his death in 1999.

Music lover

Cinema was not his only passion. Stanley Kubrick he was an avid lover of music, especially jazz. He even got to play drums with the group Taft Swing Band for a time.

Kubrick and Taft Swing Band.

Fear of an alien invasion

As you read. while filming 2001: A Space Odysseythe filmmaker feared that there would be a alien invasion. But it wasn’t the invasion itself that worried him, it was that it would take place before the release of his film. For this reason, he tried to hire Lloyd’s insurance company to cover the economic risk in case the aliens arrived on Earth. Of course, the company did not want to know anything about it.

avid at chess

From an early age, Stanley He showed a great interest in chess because he was fascinated by the mental exercise that one had to put into practice when playing it. Even as a child he always had the illusion of being able to play against a machine.

The passion for human thought and psychology was always present in his films.

His death: a conspiracy theory

As we mentioned at the beginning, Stanley Kubrick died on March 7, 1999 from a heart attack. The funny thing is that he died just five days after making a private screening of Eyes Wide Shut. This led many people to think that more than a death it was a murder by the secret services. The reason? The film got into the theme of secret societies.

The rumor only grew after Nicole Kidman revealed in an interview that two hours before her death, the director phoned her and asked her not to come to his home in Harfordshire. “They are going to poison us all so quickly that we won’t even have time to sneeze.” Needless to say, it is a simple conspiracy theorybut the coincidences let speak.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.