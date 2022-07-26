8 new apps from the last few weeks that you should try

These 8 new applications from the Play Store are very worthwhile, give them a try!

If you are one of those who usually browse the Google Play Store looking for new free applications for your Android mobile, you are in luck because today we have compiled for you top 8 new apps that have recently hit the google store.

Within this selection you will find apps as useful as Restore Photo&Video Recoverywallinice, Online Tracker For Whatsapp o Boost Sound: Volume Amplifier.

Restore Photo&Video Recovery

The first new app from the Play Store that we come to recommend is Restore Photo&Video Recovery, a simple tool with which you can recover both photos and videos that you have deleted by mistake from the internal memory of your terminal or from an external memory card.

Restore Photo&Video Recovery en a free app with ads that you can download from the direct link to Google Play that we leave you under these lines.

Google Play Store | Restore Photo&Video Recovery

VPN Mate – Secure VPN Proxy

In the Google Play Store you can find a wide variety of free VPN clients and the latest app of this type to land in the Google store is VPN Mate, an application with which you can securely access public Wi-Fi networks, enjoy multimedia content that is restricted in your country and browse the Internet safely.

With VPN Mate you can connect quickly and easily to a large number of free proxy servers around the world and, in addition, the app itself is already in charge of select the most optimal server for you based on your location.

Google Play Store | VPN Mate – Secure VPN Proxy

Mind Money: Multiplayer Quiz

Mind Money: Multiplayer Quiz is a quiz app in which you can Compete with players from all over the world and beat them by correctly answering a series of questions on all kinds of topics.

As you win your duels, you will accumulate coins in the app that later you can exchange for cash.

Google Play Store | Mind Money: Multiplayer Quiz

wallinice

If you like to customize your mobile’s home screen, you’ll love wallinice, an app that offers you a really wide catalog of high quality wallpapers.

wallinice has a complete search engine that allows you locate wallpapers by name, by category or by its colors and allows you to save your favorites in a favorites section within the app.

Google Play Store | wallinice

Smart Cleaner: Phone Optimizer

Smart Cleaner: Phone Optimizer is a complete tool with which you can improve the performance of your terminalfree up storage space by deleting junk files and increase the autonomy of this optimizing the use of the battery.

Google Play Store | Smart Cleaner: Phone Optimizer

Online Tracker For Whatsapp

Online Tracker For Whatsapp is a free application that will allow you check if a WhatsApp user is online and monitor all the activity of this in Meta’s proprietary messaging app.

Google Play Store | Online Tracker For Whatsapp

All Emails – all in one email

Another of the new applications from the Play Store that you should try is All Emails – all in one email, a tool with which you can manage the emails that reach all your accounts from a single placesince it is compatible with a wide variety of email providers such as Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo or GMX, among others.

All Emails – all in one email en a completely free application that you can download from the direct link to the Play Store that we leave you below.

Google Play Store | All Emails – all in one email

Boost Sound: Volume Amplifier

The last application on this list is Boost Sound: Volume Amplifier, a simple app that will allow you increase the volume of the sound from the speakers of your terminal or the headphones that you have connected to it.

With this app you can not only adjust the volume of the speakers or headphones, but also improve sound quality thanks to the integrated equalizer with which this app has.

Google Play Store | Boost Sound: Volume Amplifier