5 crime series that are on HBO Max

On the HBO Max platform, many series stand out; but, the most popular are usually those of crime. See which ones we selected!

hbo max It stands out for being one of the platforms with the best series and miniseries. Over the years, it garnered a host of awards season statuettes and became one of the most subscribed streaming platforms.

The series that tend to be the most debated have to do with crime and/or true crime (based on real life). In cinephiles, We chose 5 series of that theme that have been the most popular.

Mare of Easttown

It is considered the best miniseries of 2021. It has Kate Winslet as protagonist already Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Evan Peters, Angourie Rice, David Denman as part of the cast. It consists of 7 episodes and tells a story of disappearances and intrigue.

The synopsis says: “Mare Sheehan (​Winslet) is a small-town Pennsylvania detective investigating a local murder while trying to keep her personal life from falling apart. “.

The White Lotus

It only has six episodes. In each of them you can see the stories of the different characters, who are interpreted: Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Molly Shannon, Jake Lacy, and Steve Zahn, among others.

The story follows the vacations of different guests of an incredible resort located in Hawaii. As time goes by, the relationship between the upper-class travelers and the hotel employees becomes dark and mysterious.

The Landscapers

The 2021 English miniseries has only 4 chapters that last 50 minutes each. Directed and created by Ed Sinclairis starred by two of the most important actors in the country, Olivia Coleman Y David Thewlis.

It is a story of intrigue, crime and comedy. The synopsis says “A married couple becomes the center of media attention when two bodies are found buried in their garden. As the investigation progresses, Susan’s imagination leads them to pretend an alternate reality in which they are the heroes of the story..”.

The Staircase

It premiered in May of this year and has 8 episodes of one hour each. It tells a story of drama and intrigue, based on real events of true crime. It is based on the homonymous television documentary series. The Staircase by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade. This miniseries stars well-known actors such as Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Sophie Turner, Juliette Binoche, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Odessa Young, Parker Poseyamong others.

The official synopsis marks: “The writer Michael Peterson is accused of murdering his wife Katheleen, after having found her at the foot of the stairs of their house, believing that the woman rolled over there”, although due to the injuries that the victim presents, it is a murder.

The Thaw

It is one of the HBO Max series that premiered this year. It has 6 episodes and is from the UK. With Malgorzata Gorol, Sebastian Fabijanski, Boguslaw Linda, Monika Krzywkowskaamong others, as cast of the series.

“ The body of a young woman is discovered in the frozen river. The investigation is led by Zawieja, for whom solving the case will be a personal struggle.“says the synopsis.