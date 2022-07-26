3 NETFLIX Movies You Must Watch Before DISAPPEARING on August 1st

There are only a few days left until the end of July, and that means that in addition to Netflix new titles will arrive, in turn, some productions will no longer be available, so before this happens, then you will be able to know which are 3 films you must watch before they go to vanish the August 1.

During this last week of July, subscribers to Netflix will still have chances to see these interesting films In which two are emotional action stories starring Channing Tatum and Nicolas Cage, while the other option is a tense science fiction film starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence.

It is so before you are films go to vanish of Netflix East August 1there are still a few days left so you can watch and spend several hours on the edge of the seat.

The fall of the white House

Action-packed film whose plot is the assault of an armed group on the White House, however, the moment this happens, a man is on a tour with his daughter in said place, so he will have the mission to save the President, his daughter and the country.

Science fiction film that narrates how on a space trip, which will last several decades, one of the crew members leaves his conservative capsule much earlier than planned, so that everything begins to get out of control, putting the lives of the passengers at risk. other passengers and the future of humanity.

Action and suspense film based on real events about the September 2021 attack on the iconic skyscrapers located in New York City, United States. This feature film shows how a small number of volunteers entered ground zero to try to rescue any affected person who was in their way.