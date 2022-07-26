25 years after the premiere of “Titanic”: This is what Billy Zane looks like, the actor who played the villain and Rose’s boyfriend

Jul 26 2022 – 08:00 a.m.



25 years ago “Titanic” it became, at least until 2010, the highest-grossing film in history. The romance between Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) and Jack Dawson (Leonardo Dicaprio) marked a before and after in contemporary cinema.

In addition to making its protagonists known worldwide, there were other actors who are remembered for their participation in the famous film, as it was billy zanewho played Caledon Hockley, a millionaire who was Rose’s boyfriend, before she had an affair with Jack.

Billy Zane playing Caledon Hockley in “Titanic”

Zane had already had relative success with the movie “Ghost”, where he gave life to a kind of superhero. After “Titanic” she continued her career linked to acting, although her roles have had less and less impact.

His last appearances have been in the films “Final Kill” and “The Guest House” in 2020, and the horror film “The Believer” (2021).

His reaction after the death of David Warner

On Monday, July 25, the death of the British actor was announced. David Warnerwho gave life to Spicer Lovejoy, another of the villains of the film directed by James Cameron. Both tried to separate the protagonists.

Through his Instagram account, Zane lamented the departure of his colleague and shared a series of images of some of the scenes they recorded together. “The dearest of companions. The best of actors”started writing.

Along the same lines, he recalled that time as “the best half of a year together on board that unfortunate ship, this man was, indeed, a prince in every way. But it is a king we put to rest. May the angels sing to you my friend“.

Currently, Zane is an active user of the aforementioned social network, where he has been very different from how he looked when he played the remembered villain. In the images he has uploaded, he appears completely bald and sporting a gray beard.

This is what Billy Zane looks like today

