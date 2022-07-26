20 years of Rey Mysterio, this is how his fortune has grown in WWE

On July 25, 2002Rey Mysterio made his WWE debut during a Smackdown feature, facing Chavo Guerrero in single combat. From there, no one would imagine that he would build a legacy as one of the greats in the company directed by Vince McMahon.

The fighter of Mexican origin, master of the ‘619’ technique, has become a historical figure to the extent that this Monday he will be honored both on social media and on the RAW special showin which he will fight alongside his son Dominik against Finn Balor and Damon Priest.

Among his great achievements is when he won the title of heavyweight champion at Wrestlemania 22 by defeating Kurt Angle and Randy Ortonbeating two of the best with a 619 and a West Coast Pop in the Viper to claim a historic and emotional title victory.

Won a number of additional titles before teaming up with Sin Cara. As of 2013, his storylines ended and he left WWE. Mysterio then returned to AAA and wrestled in Japan before returning to WWE in 2018.

Rey Mysterio’s fortune

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The fighter born in the city of San Diego currently has a fortune of $10 million dollars, of which the vast majority obtained it from their earnings in the luchistic company, although they also obtained money from their sponsors.

His salary with WWE is approximately $174 thousand dollars per yearThat is far from being one of the highest paid in WWE, although he also earned a total of $200,000 from PPV earnings from the last edition of Wrestlemania.

Mysterio owns a house in Chula Vista, California, reportedly valued at around $1 million dollars.. The residence spans approximately 4,000 square feet and was originally built in 2004. It features five bedrooms and a number of interesting highlights.

He is married to his wife Angie, with whom he had two children, Aalyah and Dominicthe second of them joined WWE, while Aalyah has shown interest in doing so, although Rey Mysterio has always expressed his desire that he not do so.