“13, The musical” explains what Generation Z is like

13, The Musical, which had debuted on Broadway in 2008 starring a very young and still unknown Ariana Grande, now arrives in film version, on Netflix, from 12 August.

It is the first musical entirely produced by the streaming company and is an important test at a time when things are not going very well for Netflix. A crisis in subscriptions has led the top management of the company to take action and one of the steps taken was to focus on the very young, large users of the service. Stranger Things teaches. 13, The Musical tells about that generation.

It is, in fact, the most represented show in American schools. He stars Eli Golden (Sneaky Pete and Orange is the New Black) as Evan, a 12-year-old boy who must deal with the move from New York to a tiny town in Indiana with the consequent social impact that comes with it: the change of school, having to leave friends and meet new classmates.

Plus Evan is undergoing a parental divorce. Debra Messing plays mother Jessica and Peter Hermann is dad Joel. Evan is also turning 13, a crucial period in the Jewish community of which he is a part. Bar Mitzvah, the religious festival of adolescence, is imminent. Evan therefore sings the songs that tell of this turbulent moment of his. The lyrics and the music, almost all in the name of rock, are handled by Jason Robert Brown, who after taking the project to the theater collaborated on the film version together with librettists Dan Elish and Robert Horn. “My love for musicals was born in summer camps when I was a boy. says Jason Robert Brown -. In the evenings we brought the big hits of Broadway to the stage, but they were adult parties and we were kids playing adult roles. My idea for 13, The Musical was born out of this sense of frustration for these roles that are not suitable for our age ».

For Brown, the composition of those lyrics and music was an opportunity to reconnect with the joy and fun experienced in those summer camps: «A joy that unfortunately you tend to forget when you go on with your career». And then working with the guys is not at all difficult as is often rumored in Hollywood. “They are funnier and happier than adults. says the musician again -. They are more creative and see the world without the cynicism that comes with age. They have more colors in their repertoire. We adults just have to observe them and enjoy the show ».

Netflix advertises the film as suitable for all ages, for families, in short. “The emotions we tell are very strong in adolescence but they are not exclusive to that age, Brown says we tell the need to belong, to find your group of friends, your community and that sense of inadequacy you feel when you feel left out from the peer group, because you are an outsider, because you are the latest arrival. All sensations that we adults too, some more and some less, often experience ».

Dan Elish: «The fact is that we have all been through that age, the problems of that time seem insurmountable and are the same as those of every thirteen year old, of every generation. I was 13 in 1973 and I’m sure what I was feeling then isn’t that different from what kids feel today. Fashions and pop culture change but the emotions and upsets of puberty don’t. This is why a musical about that moment in life, about those sensations, always has a hold on the public ».

13 The Musical is also Netflix’s answer to the success of the film Everyone’s Talking About Jamie, which landed on competitor Prime Video last year. That too was a story of growth and in addition it was based on a true story, that of the young Jamie Campbell, told in the BBC documentary, Jamie, a 16-year-old drag queen. The theatrical version has been staged since 2017 with more than a thousand performances in London and this spring it landed at the Brancaccio theater in Rome.