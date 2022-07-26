10 years ago: this happened on July 26

“Eva Perón has returned today in the dignity of a homeland that has ceased to be a colony,” said Cristina Kirchner

Juan Perón said that for a Peronist there is nothing better than another Peronist. But Tusam also said: “It can fail.”

That Thursday the 26th, when the 60 years since the death of Eva Peróntwo Peronists of great political weight appeared in two separate acts: Cristina Kirchner and Hugo Moyano. For each of them there was nothing worse than the other at that moment, after a long time of concord that ended in October of the previous year. And they dedicated harsh words to each other.

In the Concentrator Market of José C. Paz, invited by the always ponchado mayor Mario Ishii, the president reworked a famous phrase to ensure that “Eva Perón has returned today in the dignity of a homeland that has ceased to be a colony.” She spoke of the houses built —it was also an act of deliveries—, of the distributed netbooks, equal marriage, the inaugurated universities. “What is most difficult for me to understand is how some of us from below get together with those who always attacked us to undermine the unity of this movement,” he added, and Moyano, who had met with rural leaders shortly before, was stung by ears.

“Mario dear: don’t worry about the spoilers,” he continued, and Ishii adjusted the red poncho. “There will always be spoilers of democratic processes.”

The general secretary of the CGT, who faced an organized official opposition behind Antonio Caló, also spoke in memory of Eva Perón, from the confederation building in San Telmo. “What satisfaction Evita would have had if today they said that starting in August the minimum wage would go to $3,500 for all workers. And that the non-taxable minimum [del impuesto a las Ganancias] it will increase, because the pressure can no longer be supported. And that the children of all the workers are going to receive the family allowance,” he said.

“Those who believe like her would do well to imitate some of her humility.” In case someone had not understood that she was referring to Cristina Kirchner, she added: “When someone has that arrogance that overflows, it is difficult to imitate it”.

He then criticized the president for “limiting the legitimate claim of the workers” —a pun on the “limitations” that she had attributed to him— and then the Minister of the Interior and Transport, Florencio Randazzo, who had branded him an opponent. “He is Pantriste”, he renamed him, like the animation of Manuel García Ferré. “Likewise, I want to say that if defending the rights of workers is being an opponent, I am an opponent.”

“I am already free and they will not rest”: that threat would have reached the telephone of Hebe de Bonafini, the president of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo, and that Thursday she appeared in court to denounce Sergio Schoklender, former representative of the organization, as its author. He added that he was a stalker: I wandered near the headquarters of Madres, and observed the installations “defiantly”. Schoklender denied the accusations and argued that it was “a strategy to get him back in jail.”

He and his brother Pablo had been in prison for the Shared Dreams case, which was investigating —it is still being investigated— an alleged diversion of funds that were to be used in the construction of popular housing. In his preliminary statement Schoklender had accused Bonafini and his daughter Alejandra; the president of Madres rejected all his statements and returned them: he had betrayed her trust. “We feel persecuted, harassed and we are not going to allow this guy to make us sick.”

Hebe de Bonafini, president of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo, denounced Sergio Schoklender, former representative of the organization (Télam)

The presentation, which fell to Judge Ariel Lijo, added that Schoklender “awakens in the members of the association anguish, anxiety, insecurity and fear” and that it was a group of “over 80 years old”. When he ratified the complaint, Bonafini crossed paths with him, and neither spoke to the other.

The blue, which was about to close a stable week, with cents rising and falling, was quoted at $6.43, while the BCRA dollar remained unperturbed at $4.60.

Syria was blocked by UN sanctions, given the situation of virtual civil war that had been going on for more than a year; the blockade, perversely, was taken advantage of by people who do not usually cross the border by ordinary roads, and now several al-Qaeda cells were operating there, according to the United States. That still came back more complex the scenario of the insurrection against Bashar al-Assad, formed by groups that did not always coincide and rebel soldiers. The increased use of suicide bombings—one had toppled the country’s security—was a sign of new operations.

But al-Assad had recovered and regained control of Damascus, and that Thursday his death was expected. counteroffensive in Aleppo, the second Syrian city. One resident told Reuters he had heard at least 20 bombs, dropped from army planes, and countless shrapnel fire. According to estimates, 160 or 200 names were added to the list of dead that already reached 18,000 people.

That Thursday, “Batman, the Dark Knight Rises” premiered, closure of Christopher Nolan’s trilogy

In the Argentine theater, in La Plata, it premiered werther, by Jules Massenet, in a highly celebrated staging by Paul-Emile Fourny with musical direction by Benjamin Pionnier. And the final Bruce Wayne of Christopher Nolan’s trilogy was arriving in theaters across the country, Batman, the dark knight rises.

The film, starring Christian Bale, was expected to be a global success, although one in four people in the United States were hesitant to go see it or not. At its premiere, in Aurora, Colorado, days before, a 24-year-old man had entered the room armed with two rifles and two pistols and had left 12 dead and 59 wounded.

