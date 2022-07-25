Xiaomi’s new smart screen stands up to Amazon and Google

Xiaomi has just presented its new Xiaomi Smart Home Display 6, a smart screen with very good features and an affordable price.

Xiaomi has expanded the catalog of smart home products with the Xiaomi Smart Home Display 6, its new smart screen. As reported Gizmochinathe presentation has taken place through the Weibo social network, revealing a screen that draws attention to its good features and its affordable pricesomething that is not entirely surprising if we consider that it is from Xiaomi.

In its list of specifications we find a 6-inch screen, 2 MP camera and integrated Bluetooth speaker. In this way, we can use the Smart Home Display 6 to see the time, make video calls and listen to music, to mention just a few applications. It is inevitable to think that this smart screen is a good competitor for Amazon’s Echo Show and Google’s Nest Hub, but can you really stand up to them? Let’s know its characteristics and its price.

Xiaomi Smart Home Display 6, the new Xiaomi smart screen

Xiaomi has presented this Monday a new smart screen called Xiaomi Smart Home Display 6, with that last number that already tells us what the size of its screen will be like. Specifically, equip a 6-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 960 x 480 pixels, sufficient quality to view the content. As we can see in the previous image, the screen is located at the top of the device, while the lower one is reserved for the speaker.

This new product from the Chinese manufacturer is a smart screen that we can use to control all other smart devices paired with the Xiaomi Home app. For example, on the screen itself you will see widgets with which you can turn on and off the smart light bulb in the living room, or unplug the plug in the kitchen. Of course also serves as a digital clockalways shows the time.

Clock, Bluetooth speaker, manager of other smart devices, video surveillance camera… This Xiaomi Smart Home Display 6 has many applications.

The speaker that it equips is not only used to listen to what the Xiaomi voice assistant says. As with the Amazon Echo Show, you can use the Xiaomi Smart Home Display 6 to connect your mobile and listen to music with good quality. On the other hand, it also integrates a 2 megapixel camera that will allow us to use it as video call device, although the resolution is not the best. Thanks to this camera, we can also use the screen as a video surveillance camera for home.

If you ever don’t want this camera to capture images, you can slide the cover to hide it and thus gain privacy. It is located on one of the edges of the device, next to physical volume buttons. By the way, you can adjust the position of the Smart Home Display 6 to find the angle that best allows us to see it.

We still have to talk about another of the most important aspects of this product, its price. Xiaomi’s new smart display hits the market in China for 349 yuan, about 50 euros to change. Without a doubt, if it reaches the international market at some point, it promises be a tough competitor for the Amazon Echo Show and the Google Nest Hub.