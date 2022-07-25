WWE will not make big changes in the short term

The specialist journalist Wrestling Observer RadioDave Meltzer He stated that WWE does not want big changes so as not to scare its investors, after knowing the retirement of Vince McMahon as head of the company.

“Don’t expect big changes, because right now they want to show Wall Street and shareholders that everything is stable and fine. They don’t want big changes. They want everything to look as stable as possible, so it looks like a seamless transition and that the company is in good hands and does not fall apart without Vince McMahon.

Last Friday, Vince McMahon abandoned all his positions in WWE, at 77 years of age. He making his decision public with a short message through his personal Twitter account. After that, it was learned that the direction of the company will remain in the hands of co-leadership between his daughter, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan.

In a decision that would have been accelerated by the latest scandals in the life of the well-known ‘Mr. McMahon’. Like the secret payment of $3 million to a former employee to keep unethical behavior quiet, or the payment of $12 million to women over the past two decades for sexual favors or privileges within the company. .

