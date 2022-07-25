WWE: Paul Heyman would gain power with the arrival of Stephanie McMahon

The announcement of Vince McMahon’s retirement has caused a stir in the WWE environment. Since the news became official, several media outlets have speculated on the changes that may occur internally, from new hires to departures, such as that of producer Kevin Dunn.

One of the issues that has caused most concern is the future of the company at the product level. Many feel that the creative direction needs to change, although this could also change with the new TV-14 rating.

Wade Keller, a PW Torch journalist, is one of the men who has spoken the most these days about WWE and Vince McMahon’s departure. According to Keller, unlike other journalists, Shane McMahon is not expected to make his return to the company on a regular basis, or at least hold an important position. Stephanie McMahon has always been Vince McMahon’s rightful heir to the position of President and currently she has very distant ways with Shane on how to run the product.

One of the notable changes that could be made is the introduction of Paul Heyman as creative mind. Despite having several confrontations with Stephanie McMahon 20 years ago, the two have a fluid relationship in the present and have shown great synergy.

“He ran ECW, he revolutionized the wrestling industry. Without him there would be no Attitude Era,” Keller commented on PW Torch VIP. “And then he has worked with WWE and has faced Stephanie McMahon. As I have spoken in recent months, it seems that for the people who have seen them, Heyman and Stephanie get along. There is a chemistry and a dynamic between them that is very positive. And that is very different than 15-20 years ago. Therefore, Heyman is someone to watch out for. He is very, very smart. And he’s a guy made for wrestling.”

On the relationship between Paul Heyman and Nick Khan, apparently no one has much information. However, the fact that Paul Heyman has survived so many years in the business and his good relationship with talents such as Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, suggests that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will count on him for their project of future.

“He’s so smart and he is very connected with big names like Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey and Roman Reigns. So depending on how things play out, Triple H and Stephanie could lean on Paul, and he could be in his inner circle. And that would be a pretty powerful trio of people who could take WWE into the next era as far as wrestling is concerned, Nick on the business side, and then Stephanie, Paul (Levesque) and Paul (Heyman).”

