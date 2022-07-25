Women determine trends in Factor Wellbeing 2022

Women look to employers for a culture of openness around mental health and wellness.

68% of companies in the country plan to have flexible work policies.

Meanwhile, 66% will seek to implement mentoring and coaching for women.

Do you already know our Instagram account? Follow us.

The data suggests that women left the workforce at an alarming rate during the pandemic; employment for them was reduced 4.2% compared to 1% of job opportunities for men, according to the report “Labor Outlook 2021” of the International Labor Organization.

In the return to professional life —post-pandemic— women look for employers to have a culture of openness around mental health and well-being; Well, they were also the ones who reported the greatest stress as a result of returning home and the increase in working hours, says Rosalinda Ballesteros, director of the Institute of Well-being and Happiness Sciences, of the TecMilenio University.

The interest in offering wellness practices for all employees, but with a special nuance in the female sector, was one of the most reported practices in ‘Factor Wellbeing 2021’.

Factor Wellbeing is an initiative created by Business Insider Mexico and the Institute of Wellbeing and Happiness Sciences, to measure how wellbeing environments impact employee engagement and other indicators.

The numbers suggest that at the peak of the pandemic, 45% of women reported feeling stressed or exhausted on a daily basis. Currently, 39% report feeling that way, because as flexibility and hybrid jobs were part of a habitual scheme, exhaustion could have reduced, according to data reported in the report «What women want (in the work)” from ManpowerGroup.

Organizations put the ‘focus’ on mental health

In 2021, the Factor Wellbeing distinction was awarded to organizations that reported incorporating positive practices applied to the induction process, actions aimed at work-life balance, and social responsibility initiatives undertaken in facilities and physical spaces, among other indicators.

A total of 61 organizations gave evidence on how they promote a culture of well-being. Among the findings, it was identified that companies give priority to flexibility and health benefits as one of the aspects best valued by employees.

In the specific case of women —although it is not exclusive to this population— they pay more attention to actions that promote balance, with respect to mental health; Also, to practices around family formation (such as having maternity and paternity leave) and having a work team in which recognition and communication are favored. “This is the basis of feeling well-being in the workplace”, describes Rosalinda Ballesteros.

This year, 68% of companies in the country plan to have flexible work policies; meanwhile, 66% will seek to implement mentoring and coaching for women. What they want are managers and support teams, opportunities to develop their careers; in addition, flexibility and work autonomy, refers to the ManpowerGroup report.

Factor Wellbeing will seek to record —in its 2022 edition— what are those practices around the wellbeing concept that organizations develop to attract and retain talent, and involve remote teams in a hybrid reality.

In this edition, in addition to measuring corporate actions around the BEAT dimensions (employee well-being, focus on strengths, positive environment and meaningful work), five new practices that are a worldwide trend are incorporated, among which the following stand out:

Employee mental health care through training processes

financial well-being

Management of teams in hybrid scheme

Labor flexibility

Practices that favor a culture of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Participating in Factor Wellbeing is free and none of the stages of the process of obtaining the badge generates costs for the organization. Registration can be done by clicking here.

NOW READ: Factor Wellbeing 2022: employee wellbeing is a strategy

ALSO READ: Meet the companies that obtained the Factor Wellbeing 2021 wellness badge, for taking care of their employees

Discover more stories at Business Insider Mexico

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, TikTok Y Youtube

NOW GO: