“With Steven Spielberg in “Indiana Jones” (and II)





ELENA MARTICORENA. In the second part of the intervieweleventh to MJD Magazine by Alfonso Zubiagathe famous photographer who is resident of Majadahonda, recounts how being able to be very close to the camera angles on the set of «Greystoke, the legend of Tarzan, the lord of the apes«, he was able to learn ways to illuminate. In addition, once the work was finished, she arrived at the studios steven spielberg to shoot the second part of «in search of the lost ark«, since all the infrastructure that they had used for «Greystoke«. The dish It was him elstree number 5at that time the largest in the world, which had built by george lucas for the filming of “Star Wars”. What was your participation in the filming of «Raiders of the Lost Ark? –The approach of Spielberg it was use part of the forest that had been used in “Greystoke” to film the movie “Raiders of the Lost Ark”. I stayed as a liaison to explain to those in charge of the film how to maintain and take care of the jungle, to show them the warehouses that we had full of plants and to tell them how the entire lighting and irrigation system worked. I was impressed to see the actors and I really enjoyed the shoots.

Did you continue working on the sets as a gardener?-Yes, my mission was decoration. I was very close to camera, because I had to be very careful that the plants that were part of the decoration simulated a jungle. We repositioned the plants according to what the assistant director asked us to do. Why decide to return to Spain? -After spending three years in LondonI decide return to Spain because the issue of visas did not favor me to stay there. Every 7 months you had to renew it, leave the country and re-enter. The police, seeing that this situation was repeated, could come to suspect that he was working in London. Thus I contacted two Spanish photographers and we decided to open a studio in Madrid. I moved and we opened the studio on Jorge Juan street, very close to Plaza de Colón. The first month I dedicated myself exclusively to preparing my folder with advertising photos. In EnglandWith the shooting of the film and my work, I was able to save money to buy a large plate camera kit, a medium format camera, lighting equipment, tripods, and I brought all of that to Madrid. I chose advertising simply because it was where they paid the most. About all that I did not want was to work as an economist. He had survived 3 years in London working as a photographer and wanted to try and make a living from it.

You collaborate with the main advertising agencies and publishers. Do you remember any campaign that marked you especially? –I start working with advertising agencies and little by little I get more commissions, they start giving me prizes and I have to leave the studio due to the volume of work. With regard to the campaigns, I remember one that won many awards, including the Cannes Festival, the New York Festival and the San Sebastian Festivalwhich was «The Suicide of the Spoon». A campaign carried out by the USCHI Henkes agency for a yogurt brand that was «Kalise», and that he had just brought out the first yogurt he ever drank, which didn’t need a spoon. The idea was a series of black and white photographs: in the first the spoon commits suicide on a train track, in the second the spoon is thrown into the water with a stone in a sink, and in the last the spoon takes poison in the kitchen.