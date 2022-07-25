Will Fortnite have collaboration with The Last of Us? druckmann replies

Fortnite It is one of the most successful games in recent years and its collaboration strategy has become a model to imitate given the great results it generates. Hence, there are always rumors and speculation about the next franchises that will have a place in the Battle Royale. Recently, the possibility was pointed out that the turn would be for The Last of Usbut there is no good news about it.

Forget it, there will be no collaboration between Fortnite Y The Last of Us

A few days ago, the hype of some players from Fortnite increased when an insider revealed an alleged collaboration with The Last of Usthis shortly after it is launched The Last of Us: Part I, remake | remastering of the first installment. At that time, it was considered feasible that this would happen, after all, as serious as the franchise is in terms of its dramatic and post-apocalyptic proposal, it is also true that PlayStation is looking to expand its IP and what better way to do it by collaborating with one of the most successful games.

However, this will not be the case. This has been confirmed by Neil Druckmann, head of The Last of Us and co-chairman of Naughty Dog, who noted via his Twitter account that he loves Fortnite but there are no plans to bring anything from the PlayStation Studios franchise to Battle Royale.

So that, Fortnite will continue its path of success collaborating with as many franchises and figures that are in its path, while The Last of Us prepare for the launch of The Last of Us: Part I in the midst of a new controversy because a leak has ignited the mood of fans and critics considering that there are not enough elements to call it a remake and in the event that it is a remastering of the remastering (one has already been released on PS4) they have expressed disagreement with the price.

