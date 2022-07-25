Who are the artists who hate the Hollywood lifestyle?

vlive in style Hollywood it’s not for everyone. With functions of movie premieres, parties, paparazzi. It may sound like a great lifestyle to some, but to others being constantly in the spotlight can be a constant annoyance.

That’s why quite a few celebrities have decided to flee Los Angeles, in favor of living a more sedate lifestyle when they’re not working.

Some great figures like Mark Ruffalo Y Chris HemsworthThey have said that they are much happier with life in their new places.

Thor prefers to go to his own planet

When Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky decided to have children, they returned to the Australia where the actor from Thor. And it is that he pointed out that the family found Los Angeles “suffocating” and that this was not how he wanted his children to grow up.

“I love what I do as an actor, but when you’re constantly surrounded by that, it gets a little suffocating. We lived shoulder to shoulder in the suburbs and thought that’s not how we want our kids to grow up in some sort of farmhouse facility. here on the coast of Australia has been the best,” Chris told ModernLuxury.

Ruffalo also opted for an ordinary life

When Mark Ruffalo rose to fame, decided not to stay in California. Mark and his wife packed up and headed upstate to New York in search of a more rural lifestyle, away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. Since the late 1990s, the couple have lived in Callicoon, New York, where they are able to raise their children out of the spotlight.

“No matter where I was in the world, this is what I called home,” Ruffalo said. “This has been a great community with a balance of locals and newcomers that I’ve always found welcoming. The people in this community are good people, and I think the place has held up well. Here, I’m no better or worse than the next. It doesn’t matter if I’m an actor or not. I appreciate that kind of respect.”

Neve Campbell crossed the pond

One of the great figures of the 90s, Neve Campbell, chose to move away from Hollywood and move around the world to achieve greater anonymity. She settled in England, where she was happy to be completely anonymous.

“I just wasn’t interested in the scripts and I was kind of unhappy with the stuff that was coming my way and I was kind of bored with the whole thing and I was like, ‘I want a change.’ People were asking me what I did for a living. I was like : ‘I act,’ and they’d be like, ‘Oh, okay.’ It was so lovely,” Neve said on The Late Show.

Other Australians outside of LA

Nicole Kidman Y Keith Urbanoriginally from Australia, chose to make the United States their base of operations, deciding to move to Nashville, Tennessee, instead of Los Angeles.

Nicole She says she is grateful that she can walk and shop without being hassled by the paparazzi.

“It feels like a normal life, which is what I wanted. I’ve always said that I love drama and creating a role and acting and what comes with that, but I also like the life that I have. So I love it.” “I like the routine of family and having breakfast and dinner together. I don’t need much. I don’t need to go out at night. I’m a bit of a homebody, so it totally suits me to live in the South and have a very simple life,” Nicole said. a The Queen Latifah Show.

Harrison Ford flies in quiet skies

After a decades-long career in Hollywood, Harrison Ford says he and his family headed to the mountains of Wyoming so they could enjoy a sense of freedom away from the entertainment industry.

“I’m old news. I’ve been in Hollywood for 35 years. When I’m in Wyoming, I just walk out the door and keep walking. If I’m done with my chores and there’s nothing more pressing and the weather is good, I’m going to fly, I love to fly there, or walk in the woods, do some work, ride a road bike or a mountain bike,” Harrison told For the.

Day-Lewis and the Irish countryside

The two-time Oscar winner, Daniel Day-Lewis, left his Hollywood home for a low-key lifestyle in Ireland, where he lives on a farm in a small town. She says that there she feels freer and has been able to escape the pressures of being the center of attention.

“Living in this place that I have now for 15 years, I have always felt, more than any other place I have been, that Wicklow is in harmony, in complete harmony. The truth is that the fact that they do not notice the celebrity pressure around here allows me to live. I notice it in other places,” Daniel said.