“White noise”, the film by Noah Baumbach opens Venice 79 -iO Donna

S.arà White noise to open Venice 79. The movie – written and directed by Noah Baumbachout in 2022 on Netflix, is inspired by a great Don DeLillo novel – will kick off the dances of the next International Film Festival, which will be held from 31 August to 10 September. In the cast, Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, previously directed together by Baumbach in Frances Ha.



White noisethe plot of the movie

Based onhomonymous book by Don DeLillo, White noisereleased in 1985, tells the story of an American family grappling with the newspaper. A daily life made up of ordinary life and extraordinary events, which mix until the atmosphere becomes banal apocalyptic. In a suddenly changed context, the protagonists question themselves on some universal themes such as love, death and the pursuit of happiness.

The novel is set in a Midwestern college. Adam Driver is Jack Galdney, a university professor known in the news for having focused his studies on Adolf Hitler. With the fourth wife Babette (Greta Gerwig) and their children lead a quiet life.

However, home life is disrupted by an unexpected event. In the area where he lives the Gladley family is formed a toxic cloud, which forces evacuation. L’exposure to harmful substances causes Jack to wonder about the effects of the same, taking into consideration the hypothesis of being able to die.

The return of Noah Baumbach later Marriage story

The American directortwo-time Oscar nominee, returns to Venice three years after the success of Story of a wedding “It is truly wonderful return to the Venice Film Festival and it’s an incredible honor to bring White noise as the opening night movieSays Baumbach. «This is a place – he continues – that loves cinema and it is an emotion and a privilege join the incredible filmmakers who presented their film here ».

The director of the Biennale, Alberto Barberawaited a few weeks before announcing the opening film. A delay resulting from resumed still in progress. “It was worth the wait to make sure the film was finished in time,” she points out. Furthermore, he defines the film «an original, ambitious and compelling workwhich plays with measure on multiple registers: dramatic, ironic, satirical“.

Finally, for Barbera White noise “Examines our obsessions, doubts and fears rooted in the 1980s, but with very clear references to contemporary reality”. The film will be screened on the Lido of Venice, in the Sala Grande of the Palazzo del Cinema.

The partnership with Adam Driver

With White noise the collaboration between Noah Baumbach and Adam Driver continues. The actor in 2012 starred in Frances Ha and in 2019 he played Charlie Barber, the protagonist of Story of a wedding, along with Scarlett Johansson. A film that has met with considerable success, which has resulted in 6 nominations for the 2020 Oscars.

Among these, in addition to Baumbach’s nomination for best original screenplay, the race for the statuette as best leading actor for Driver. In the end, it was Laura Dearn who came out on top for Best Supporting Actress.

In addition to the films already mentioned, Baumbach began his career in 1995 with Kicking and screamingwhich followed Highball, Mr. Jealousy, The squid and the whale, My sister’s wedding, The extravagant world of Greenberg, One becomes young, Mistress America And The Meyerowitz Stories.

Greta Gerwig, director of Barbie

In White noisenext to Driver, there is Greta Gerwig. Actress, director and screenwriter, she has recently concluded her commitment to another set. It is about Barbie, the film with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling dedicated to the most famous doll in the world. The first images widespread showed a Gosling with bleached hair and a fluo outfit. Few elements, but enough to trigger criticism and controversy even before the release.

In the past, however, Gerwig directed Lady Birdwith which he got 5 nominations for the 2018 Academy Awardsincluding that like best director. In 2019 it arrived Little Women. A film with a stellar cast, just to mention some of the actors present: Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, Louis Garrel and Laura Dern.

Also in this case, 6 nominationsincluding that for the Best Non-Original Screenplay for Gerwig. The winner, however, was Jacqueline Durran for the best costumes. Born in 1983, Greta Gerwig is romantically linked to Baumbach. The two met on the set of The extravagant world of Greenberg and they have a son, Harold.

