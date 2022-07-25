when he sprained his ankle in concert (but kept singing) [VIDEO]

Billie Eiish ran into a bad accident a few years ago, in concert in Milan By now we all know the story of Billie Eilish’s rise to an international musical phenomenon, but perhaps many do not know small anecdotes like this that also measure her personal stature, in addition to her artistic stature. The episode dates back to 2019 when the singer performed at Milan Rocks during his first important Italian stage, in front of a large audience. As we can see, after a few minutes of performing and jumping up and down as he always does, Billie unfortunately he puts his foot on the ground at the wrong angle and yes twists his ankle. The sequence (and the consequences) are clearly seen in the documentary The World’s in Little Blurryreleased on Apple TV +.

The singer bravely tries to continue the performance, only to realize that she can’t make it and therefore forcing herself to leave the stage. She comes back with an orthopedic arrangement applied to her leg and tries to restart the concert despite her obvious efforts and pain, but is unable to continue long.

Finally one must surrender to lead the rest of the performance by sitting, barely holding back tears with fear of disappointing his fans. Who, however, already at that point forgive her an accident that could happen to anyone and remain faithfully under the stage to follow the rest of the performance. A moment to remember, in negative but also in positive.

