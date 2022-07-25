What to watch today on TV? Monday, July 25, 2022 | TV

15.30 / Movistar Classics

‘Sheer formality’

A pure formality. France-Italy, 1994 (106 minutes). Director: Giuseppe Tornatore. Cast: Roman Polanski, Gérard Depardieu.

The unpredictable director of the wonderful cinema Paradiso offers a disturbing exercise in suspense centered on the confrontation between an arrested amnesiac writer and the commissioner in charge of his case. A claustrophobic and aggressive story to almost unsustainable limits, which is somewhat diluted in its final part, excessively complex. The leading couple does an exemplary job.

16.05 / #0

‘Arizona Baby’

Raising Arizona. USA, 1987 (90 minutes). Director: Joel Coen. Cast: Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter, John Goodman.

Before becoming movie icons, the Coen brothers were already delivering admirable movies. After easy blood, a debut in which they looked at film noir, they caught the forms of a crazy comedy for their second film, which follows the peculiar marriage between a police officer and a good-natured criminal; they cannot have children, so they kidnap one of the five babies of another couple… Thus, the Coens, unleashed, launch a motley barrage of images served by a camera with a life of its own.

17.30 / AMC

‘Dreams of a Seducer’

Play it Again, Sam. 1972 (83 minutes). Director: Herbert Ross. Cast: Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Tony Roberts.

That’s nothing, that Bogart appears to one to advise you on your relationships with women. This is the trick that Woody Allen uses as a screenwriter to win the favor of the viewer and to convert Dreams of a seducer in one of the films most remembered by his followers. Allen is not behind the camera, but he fills the screen as an actor, stringing together a funny series of gags and leaving the directing duties in the hands of the always efficient Herbert Ross.

17.40 / Movistar Spanish Cinema

‘One franc, 14 pesetas’

Spain, 2005 (105 minutes). Director: Carlos Iglesias. Interpreters: Carlos Iglesias, Javier Gutiérrez.

There is a lack, in Spanish cinema, of films like One franc, 14 pesetas. Films that immerse themselves in the history of living characters, of flesh and blood, and that boldly review recent history. It doesn’t matter whether they are round or not: the directorial debut of actor Carlos Iglesias materializes in a personal work, with his own voice, which knows how to intertwine sensitivity and emotion to trace the adventures of two friends who leave Spain in the sixties to look for work in Switzerland. Iglesias draws his characters with delicate lines, and the story grows thanks to the superlative work of the great Javier Gutiérrez.

20.15 / Energy

The work of a homicide squad, in ‘SOKO Leipzig’

The Serie SOKO Leipzig follows the walks of the members of the crimes unit of the Special Police Commission of this German city. The complex cases the agents deal with are combined with not always idyllic personal lives. In the first installment, the squad investigates the murder of a theater actress who had a romantic relationship with an important political adviser.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘The Ultimate Trick’

ThePrestige. USA, 2006 (128 minutes). Director: Christopher Nolan. Cast: Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, Scarlett Johansson.

Two 19th century magicians fight to become the greatest. the ultimate trick It is a remarkable show under the bombastic staging that Christopher Nolan always offers, who expertly draws the duels between the two irreconcilable enemies, while at the same time opposing them in the plot to the confrontation between two prodigious minds: Edison and Tesla. Such opposition encourages the film to launch ideas as suggestive as the one that presents magic seeking its reason for being in science.

22.00 / SyFy

‘The magic Nanny’

Nanny McPhee. UK-USA, 2005 (97 minutes). Director: Kirk Jones. Cast: Emma Thompson, Colin Firth.

This family fable adapts Christianna Brand’s tales, in which a mysterious nanny has to deal with seven agitated kids. Her conciliatory message is evident, but it comes served by a powerful staging to which commercial films with greater pretensions would already like to aspire.

22.10 / The 2

‘The party’

The Party. United States, 1968 (95 minutes). Director: Blake Edwards. Cast: Peter Sellers, Marge Champion, Jean Carson, Natalia Borisova.

Blake Edwards’s ability to combine absurdist comedy and visual elegance reaches one of its peaks in this wacky work. a waterfall of gag that advances relentlessly until it reaches a kind of abstraction in which nonsense serves both as a social metaphor and as an artifact of pure fun. The impassive interpretation of the master Peter Sellers, the culmination of expressiveness born of acting stoicism, rounds off the priceless performance.

22.30 / DMAX

Iconic buildings of the ancient world

Pier Paolo at Herculaneum Site Elspeth Livingstone (science channel)

The myths that surround the constructions of the ancient and medieval world are the focus of the documentary series Dismantling history. In this episode, he goes into the Great Pyramid of Giza to investigate it. The monument is one of the last preserved from the ancient world and one of the seven wonders of the world and scientists travel to Egypt to reveal some of the secrets of its construction process.

22.45 / Four

‘Viajeros Cuatro’ tours Seville

reporters from Travelers Four they head to Seville to discover some of its most interesting places. Led by Victorio & Lucchino, they will visit La Giralda, the Archivo General de Indias, the Parque de María Luisa and the Plaza de España. The actor and comedian Juan Amodeo will accompany them through Calle Sierpes and through one of the most avant-garde buildings in the city, Las Setas de Sevilla. In addition, among other places, the program will visit the Triana neighborhood and the Real Alcázar.

22.45 / Antenna 3

Another appointment with the series ‘Brothers’

Ömer proposes to Melisa after finding the poem she wrote to Kadir and mistakenly believing it was addressed to him. This is one of the conflicts recounted in tonight’s episode of the Turkish series Brothers. In addition, it will narrate how Nebahat asks Akif for a divorce and, by refusing, threatens to blackmail him and tell the brothers that he was the murderer of their parents, since he has a recording that incriminates him.

23.50 / AXN White

‘300′

USA, 2007 (110 minutes). Director: Zack Snyder. Cast: Gerard Butler, Lena Headey, Rodrigo Santoro.

Adapting Frank Miller’s memorable comic book to the screen was a huge challenge, and Zack Snyder overcame it. 300 It’s a bumpy ride to the battle of Thermopylae in the form of a digital delirium that plays with a mix of visual modes taken from both video games and comics.

