We already know four games that will arrive in August on Xbox Game Pass

July is not over yet and we are already thinking about the new additions of August in Xbox Game Pass. And that we still have to enjoy the last game that will arrive this month, which will be Inside on July 29. However, we are always eager to know what will be the next thing to land in the catalog of Microsoft’s subscription service.

And, although it is true that those from Redmond have not yet said anything. Yes, we can know some of the games that will come to the service thanks to the announcements of the developers.

Xbox Game Pass will add four new games in August

In this way, we can already offer you a small list of the first additions of the month of August on Xbox Game Pass. At the moment we know that four games will arrive throughout the month, being the most outstanding of them Two Point Campus, which will land in service on August 9. Before, specifically the August 4, Turbo Golf Racing will do itMeanwhile he August 23 will arrive Midnight Flight Exprees. Finally, on the 30th of that month we will be able to enjoy immortality. These four games will be available on both consoles and PC.