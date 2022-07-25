Vince McMahon released his son Shane from WWE

During the beginning of 2022, there was a lot of talk about the role he played Shane McMahon at Royal Rumble 2022 and its backstage consequences. After learning about his work in the production of the male royal battle, Shane received several criticisms from his relatives that caused his separation from WWE.

Almost half a year after the Premium Live Event, new details came to light regarding Shane McMahon’s departure from his now-retired father’s company. Fightful Select confirmed that it was Vince McMahon himself who ordered the disassociation of his son. A close source clarified to the news portal that the former CEO would have specifically asked that “Shane does not get another role in WWE while he is still here.”

The same source also stated that this phrase could be the result of situational anger, and for the same reason there was the possibility of return of Shane in the future. Vince’s frustration with his son was described as “extreme, but justified”. The point of no return involves Brock Lesnar, who was uncomfortable with the situation that occurred on January 29. Compromising Lesnar’s impressions of his role in the match was seen as problematic for the company. Fortunately for “Shane O’Mac,” his father’s departure could open the door to a short-term return.

Shane had an entire schedule on the way to WrestleMania 38 that had to be scrapped immediately after his backstage controversy. Several portals assure that Shane was going to be one of the main rude of WWE RAW. However, Vince McMahon’s son ended up carrying the negative reception of the men’s Royal Rumble and his intentions to gain control in the creative team without having a contract that allows him to occupy this work.

