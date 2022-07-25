Triple H is named WWE’s new chief creative officer

WWE has just announced a few minutes ago through a brief official statement that Triple H (Paul Levesque) will assume all creative responsibilities. of the company in addition to his usual duties as a director.

In that same statement, the company also wanted to officially inform that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will be WWE Co-CEOSinformation that was already known since last Friday, the day on which Vince McMahon announced his definitive withdrawal from all his positions within the company.

“WWE and its board of directors announced today the appointment of Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as Co-CEOs. The Mrs McMahon has also been named chairwoman of the board and the mr khan will continue to serve as board member. These appointments follow Vince McMahon’s retirement announcement on Friday, July 22.”

“‘We are grateful for the opportunity to lead WWE together with our unparalleled management team’, comment Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan in the issued note. “We recognize that this is a tremendous opportunity and responsibilityand we look forward to serving the WWE Universe.”

“In addition, executive Paul Levesque will assume all responsibilities related to creativity in WWE, in addition to his usual duties.

Regarding your experience in this area, Triple H led the creative team of NXT during the time of the brand Black and Gold (Black and gold), however, WWE decided to change the course of the development territory with the NXT 2.0 version, and Triple H stepped aside to recover from his heart problems.

This past Friday, WWE also announced that Triple H will return to his former position of Vice President of Talent Relations.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.