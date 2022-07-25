Transfer market, Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Manchester: meeting and turning point

Turnaround for Cristiano Ronaldo: he lands in the city and meets the coach, the future is about to be decided

For the second consecutive summer, Cristiano Ronaldo he must decide his future. If last year, in the last days of the market, the farewell to the Juventus and the return to Manchester Unitedin this case the turning point could come a few weeks earlier.

CR7 he does not seem convinced that he wants to stay at Manchester United, even if the ‘Red Devils’ have so far not planned his sale. Moreover, concrete offers have not yet arrived: there has been talk of a survey by Chelseathere are rumors aboutAtletico Madrid but also nothing that can be called a real negotiation. The turning point, however, could be a matter of days, at least according to what was reported by ‘The Athletic’: Ronaldo is about to arrive in the city and will soon have a meeting with the coach.

Transfer market, Ronaldo arrives in Manchester: the future is decided

Cristiano Ronaldo, in fact, is arriving in Manchester to clarify his future. It is unclear if he will immediately return to training with him United under the orders of ten Hag, but it is certain that in the next few days he will have an interview with the Dutch coach. A face to face from which the decision on the future of CR7 will come.

The former Juventus he wants a new experience, but at the moment there is a lack of a company that has found a way to step forward in a concrete way. Also for this reason, at the moment, according to the same source, the chances of Ronaldo staying at United are high. However, nothing has yet been decided and the interview with ten Hag can give a clear clue on what will happen in the future of CR7.