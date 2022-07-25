Tonight on TV 26 July 2022, movies, Rai, Mediaset, Sky, what to see

On Raidue, the comedy show I wish you only one hour, with Enrico Brignano. On Canale 5, the comedy film, A boss in the living room, with Paola Cortellesi, Rocco Papaleo.

Tonight on TV Tuesday 26 July 2022. Up Raitrecurrent events with Red threadprogram led by Giorgio Zanchini And Roberta Rei. On Italy 1the musical program Live beatsled by Elisabetta Gregoraci.

Tonight on TV Tuesday 26 July 2022, Rai

On Raiunoat 20.30, Women’s European Football: Semifinal. The maximum continental team competition is approaching its epilogue: the first semifinal is scheduled for tonight. The match will be held at Bramall Lane, Sheffield’s historic stadium. Built in 1855, it is in fact the oldest facility still able to host professional football matches.

On Raidueat 21.20, the comedy show I would like you only one hour. Let’s review the lucky one man show by Enrico Brignano that in just over an hour offers monologues and sketches, like the final one with his partner Flora Singing. Also a lot of music, with the ten-element orchestra led by the Maestro Andrea Perrozziand the ballets created by Thomas Signorelli.

On Raitreat 21.20, the news with Red thread. Giorgio Zanchini And Roberta Rei they will keep us company throughout the summer with the journalistic study dedicated to the most relevant facts in the news, politics, economics and customs. Among the topics on the agenda tonight, the new wave of Covid infections and the drought that threatens crops.

Mediaset, La7, Real Time programs

On Italy 1at 21.20, the musical program Live beats. In the fourth episode (the second from Gallipoli), conducted by Elisabetta Gregoraci And Alan Palmierithey perform Elodie, Alex, Baby K, The List Representative, Rocco Hunt, Ana Mena, Rkomi, Sissi, Noemi, Anna, Aka7Even, The Kolors, Michele Bravi, Follya, Undertone, Gabry Ponte, Kayma and many others.

On La7at 20.35, the news with On air. Even in the height of summer there is certainly no shortage of topical ideas to be discussed in the study of the program conducted by David Porec And Concita De Gregory. One of all: the Italian political situation, marked by many controversies.

On Real Timeat 21.20, the reality show First cruise appointment. The exciting tour in the Mediterranean continues on board the ship of love. Flavio Montrucchio welcomes Jadewhich he meets Dario. We also follow the stories of Fabrizio, Michele, Maria Luisa And Star.

The films tonight Tuesday 26 July 2022

On Rai 4at 9.20 pm, the 2002 thriller film, by M. Night Shyamalan, Signswith Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. Widowed, the former Reverend Hess retires to the countryside with his children. One morning, in his corn field, circular signs appear: similar cases are reported all over the world.

On Rai 5at 9.15 pm, the drama film of 2017, by Martin McDonagh, Three posters a Ebbing, Missouriwith Frances McDormand. After months of unsuccessful investigations into the murder of her daughter, Mildred rents three billboards to deliver polemical messages to the police.

On Rai Movieat 21.10, the 2019 drama film, by Marco Bellocchio, The traitorwith Pierfrancesco Favino. The story of Tommaso Buscetta, the first major repentant of the Mafia. His collaboration with Giovanni Falcone led to the maxi-trial in Palermo, which inflicted a severe blow on the Cosa Nostra.

On Channel 5at 9.20 pm, the comedy film of 2013, by Luca Miniero, A boss in the living roomwith Paola Cortellesi, Rocco Papaleo. Cristina (Paola Cortellesi) lives in Bolzano with her husband and two children. You speak with a perfect Northern accent and deny your Neapolitan origins. Everything changes when her brother Ciro (Rocco Papaleo), implicated in a Camorra trial, asks to serve house arrest at her home.

On Tv8at 9.30 pm, the 2011 adventure film, by Nick Lyon, The Bermuda Triangle – North Seawith Hannes Jaenicke. Strange phenomena occur in the North Sea: some ships disappear and stones and flocks of seagulls fall from the sky. Pilot Tom Jager investigates together with his partner Marie.

On Irisat 9.00 pm, the 1953 western film, by Gordon Douglas, The white Indianwith Vera Miles, Guy Madison. Captain Miles Archer enters Indian territory on a patrol to free two sisters, kidnapped years earlier by the Cheyenne. Surprisingly, the girls refuse their help.

On The 5at 21.10, the comedy film of 2015, by M. Nelson, A summer to grow upwith Paris Warner. Lane, 16, recently lost her father and her mother immediately remarried. As if that weren’t enough, she is sent off to spend the summer vacation at a Mormon campsite.

On Cine34at 9.00 pm, the 1990 comedy film, by Gabriele Salvatores, Mediterraneanwith Diego Abatantuono. World War II: eight Italian soldiers are sent to an island in the Aegean. Out of the world for three years, they forget the war and become familiar with the population.

Tonight on TV on Tuesday 26 July 2022, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Oneat 9.15 pm, the 2020 comedy film, by and with Carlo Verdone, You live only once. Three doctors, led by Professor Gastaldi, are as skilled in the operating room as they are clumsy in private life. But during a road trip, they will stumble upon an experience they will never forget.

On Sky Cinema Dueat 9.15 pm, the comedy film of 2021, by C. Barratier, Fly me awaywith Victor Belmondo, Yoann Eloundou Noah. Thomas is a spoiled young idler, the son of a doctor. Meeting 12-year-old Marcus, severely disabled but full of enthusiasm, will change the lives of both.

On Sky Cinema Actionat 9.00 pm, the 2016 action film, by Dennis Gansel, Mechanic: Resurrectionwith Jason Statham. Former assassin Arthur Bishop thought he had left the criminal life behind. But when his archenemy tries to steal the love of his life, Bishop is back in action.

On Sky Cinema Suspenseat 9.00 pm, the thriller film of 2015, by Alejandro Amenàbar, Regressionwith Ethan Hawke, Emma Watson. Detective Kenner deals with her young Angela who accuses her father of molesting her. Man takes the blame, but does not remember the facts. A psychologist will help him remember.