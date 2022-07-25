Tonight on TV 25 July 2022, movies, Rai, Mediaset, Sky, what to see

On Raiuno, the documentary film by Alex Infascelli, My name is Francesco Totti. On Rete 4, the news with Zona Bianca, a program conducted by Giuseppe Brindisi.

Tonight on TV Monday 25 July 2022. Up Raiduethe musical program Summer Hitsled by Stefano De Martino And Andrea Delogu. On Channel 5the comedy show Zeligled by Vanessa Incontrada And Claudio Bisio.

Tonight on TV Monday 25 July 2022, Rai

On Raiunothe 2018 film, Mia and the white lion. The eleven year old My it’s his brother Mick leave England to move to South Africa with parents since the father John, who works as a zoologist, received a major job offer in a local farm. Mine though struggles to settle down in a totally different place from the UK and dreams of being able to come back to London soon, his hometown.

On Raidueat 21.20, the musical program Tim Summer Hits. The fourth episode of the traveling music show hosted by Stefano De Martino And Andrea Delogubroadcast exceptionally on Mondays, takes place in Rimini, in the magical atmosphere of the capital of Romagna entertainment, a few steps from the sea and the characteristic Ferris wheel.

On Raitreat 21.20, the news with Report. The appointments with the investigative program conducted by Siegfried Ranucci. Among the services most followed in recent months that of Luca Chianca on drought, the worst in the last 70 years. Agriculture is on its knees and many municipalities are in danger of running out of water.

On Rai 5at 9.15 pm, the musical program No sleep. The guest is Giovanna Marini, great voice of the popular song. For the occasion Massimo Bernardini returns to playing the electric bass and reunites his band, “The ragged lady”Which in the 70s was inspired by the Roman singer-songwriter.

Mediaset, La7, Tv8, Real Time programs

On Network 4at 21.20, the news with White Zone. A political situation increasingly characterized by the litigation of some political forces, the understandable anxiety caused by the emergence of a new massive surge in Covid infections, the war in Ukraine. They deal with this and more Giuseppe Brindisi and his guests in tonight’s episode.

On Channel 5at 21.20, the comedy show Zelig. The last episode, conducted by Vanessa Meet And Claudio Bisio sees alternating on stage Gabriele Cirilli, Teresa Mannino, Simone Barbato, Leonardo Manera, Franco Neri, Marco Della Noce, Marta and Gianluca, Enrico Bertolino, Giancarlo Kalabrugovich, Antonio Ornano and many others.

On La7at 9.15 pm, the miniseries Dominates with Kasia Smutniak. A year has passed since Marcello, the favorite of Augustus, died in mysterious circumstances: in Rome the imperial power began to show the first cracks. Drusus begins to reveal a ruthless streak that worries Livia.

On Tv8at 9.30 pm, the fiction Gomorrah – The serieswith Fortunato Cerlino. From his secret refuge, Savastano tries to counter the Secondigliano alliance of Salvatore Conte. To communicate with his men, Pietro uses a courier, Patrizia, Malamore’s niece.

On Real Timeat 21.20, the docu-reality Lives on the edge. If you don’t want to jeopardize your existence further, James he must be able to stem his obsession with food. But a painful loss in the family destabilizes him, leading him to risk frustrating his own efforts.

The films tonight on Monday 25 July 2022

On Rai Movieat 21.10, the drama film of 1947, by Raoul Walsh, Endless nightwith Robert Mitchum. Old West, 1880. Jeb, a survivor of his family’s slaughter, falls in love with his adoptive sister but has to watch his back from his stepbrother. Revenge is around the corner.

On 20 Mediasetat 21.05, the fantastic film of 2005, by Francis Lawrence, Constantinewith K. Reeves. Constantine, a sort of exorcist capable of distinguishing the angels and demons that lurk among humans, helps detective Angela Dodson shed light on the death of her twin Isabel.

On The 5at 21.10, the 2011 drama film, by A. Payne, Bitter paradisewith George Clooney, Shailene Woodley. Matt King is a distracted husband and an absent father. But when his wife goes into a coma after an accident, the man has to rethink his life: he gets closer to his daughters.

Tonight on TV on Monday 25 July 2022, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Dueat 9.15 pm, the 2002 drama film, by Peter Kosminsky, White Oleanderwith Alison Lohman, Michelle Pfeiffer. Ingrid, guilty of having poisoned her partner, ends up in prison. Her fourteen-year-old daughter Astrid, dominated by her possessive love for her, passes from one foster family to another.

On Sky Cinema Familyat 9.00 pm, the 2006 drama film, by Anne Fletcher, Step Upwith Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum. Nora, prima ballerina of an exclusive school, is looking for a new partner for the final essay. The chosen one is Tyler, a street kid with legal problems but with great talent.

On Sky Cinema Actionat 21.00, the fantastic film of 2008, by Rob Cohen, The mummy – The tomb of the Dragon Emperorwith Brendan Fraser. Awakened from eternal sleep, a cruel Chinese emperor threatens humanity. Adventurer Rick and his wife Emily try to stop him.

On Sky Cinema Suspenseat 21.00, the science fiction film of 2014, by Christopher Nolan, Interstellarwith Matthew McConaughey. In the near future, life on Earth has become difficult. Former astronaut Cooper embarks on an intergalactic journey in search of a planet suitable to welcome humanity.