Today I am happy, I rarely think about substances

Demi Lovato, four years after the overdose that was about to be fatal, hardly thinks about substances anymore: in radio Mix 104.1 she talked about her path towards sobriety. “Today I am happy and satisfied with my life”.

After difficult years marked bydrug and alcohol abuse who was about to pay with his life, Demi Lovato has finally come out of that black tunnel. The artist hit rock bottom in 2018: she was rescued from her home and rushed to hospital for drug abuse. She returned two years later ahead of the spotlight at the Grammys with a song written after her hospitalization. In an interview with Radio Mix 104.1, she writes the DailyMailsaid she no longer felt the need to use substances, today she is happy and satisfied with her life.

Demi Lovato’s confession now free from alcohol and drug addiction

“I rarely think about substances” Demi Lovato confessed about her path to sobriety. On the radio Mix 104.1, the American star said that she accepted her life and that she felt good about herself. She announced last year that she wanted to get really sober, before she wasn’t fully convinced that she wanted to break away from drugs even if the people around her wanted to. “I’ve tried smoking weed, I’ve tried everything. And I’ve realized none of this works for me. Acceptance has taken over my life.” has explained.

I am so satisfied with my life, as it is, that I really rarely think about substances, which is a beautiful thing and something I never thought would happen.

2021 is the year of rebirth

For Demi Lovato, 2021 was the year of rebirth: almost three years after the opioid overdose, the singer returned to the spotlight not only to tell her story, but also to present new music. Dancing with the devil is the docu series of four episodes that she began preparing last year, a project created to tell in detail what she experienced since the overdose that was almost fatal. She then she gave life as executive producer to a sit com made in single room for NBC, entitled Hungrywhich tells of a group of friends with eating disorders.