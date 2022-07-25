Titanic villain actor dies at 80 from cancer

Midtime Editorial

Britain / 07.25.2022 11:05:38





Mourning in the world of cinema because a actor who participated in the emblematic movie titanica has lost his life. News agencies such as EFE confirm that this Monday david warner diedwho was part of the cast of the film that, at the time, was the highest grossing of all time.

Entered into a retirement home in London, the British actor had a six-decade career in the film industry, with his most important moments as a supporting actor in films of the stature of straw dogs in 1971, The prophecy in 1976 and the aforementioned titanica in 1997. His last big screen role was as “Admiral Bloom” in Mary Poppins Returns in 2018.

Stories of the most famous ship in history

What did actor David Warner die of?

The actor’s family, who spent his last days at the Denvinlle Hall actor’s retirement home, confirmed that David Warner died of cancer at the age of 80 after a long and distinguished career in film, theater and television.

“For the past 18 months, he has faced his diagnosis with characteristic grace and dignity.. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, and remembered as a warm-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched so many for so many years.”

What role did David Warner play in Titanic?

David Warner played the character “Spicer Lovejoy” in titanicaa former English bailiff of the Pinkerton Detective Agency, as well as Cal’s assistant and bodyguard (Rose’s romantic partner before meeting Jack).

His role in the film was keep a close eye on Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio)as he has certain suspicions about the circumstances in which Jack rescued the young woman from falling in the stern (he thought that he was actually struggling with her, since he only saw when he was lying on top of Rose after the effort involved in saving her).