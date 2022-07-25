Titanic captivates 25 years later

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio touched the sky 25 years ago when it premiered Titanics. The film, to which initially only its director james cameron had faith, eventually became one of the highest grossing in the history of cinema.

The film has several curiosities, among them, is that it was the first to present two actresses nominated for an Oscar for playing the same role (Kate and Gloria Stuart, the latter gave life to Rose, already an old woman).

Di Caprio was not considered among the nominees for best actor and that caused controversy at the time. Anecdotally, you should know that he also auditioned for Matthew McConaughey.

As for Kate Winslet, she wasn’t the first choice. For the role of the romantic heroine she had to compete with Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Kidman, Sharon Stone, Madonna, Jodie Foster and Cameron Diaz.

Several theater chains in the United States will present the film again. this time in 3D 4k HDR, with a remastered version taking advantage of the technological era that also reached movie theaters.

According to comic book, james cameron will rerun titanic with unpublished scenes and not seen before, in February 2023, precisely in the month of Valentine’s Day.

In case you want to see it, the memorable 1997 film is available on the channel DisneyPlus.