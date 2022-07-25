This is the new nickname of Meghan Markle in California

Meghan Markle and the prince harry They bought a spectacular mansion in California, United States, specifically in the exclusive neighborhood of Montecito. There they have neighbors like Oprah Winfrey, Ariana Grande and Rob Lowe, with whom they have a great relationship and they gave the actress a funny nickname.

California is, along with New York and Florida, one of the most popular states for celebrities to live: Jennifer Aniston and Meg Ryan live in Bel-Air; the Kardashians in Calabasas; Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas and Christina Aguilera in Beverly Hills; while Jim Carrey, Arnold Schwarzenegger and John Travolta choose Brentwood.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also opted for California for two reasons: being away from the maelstrom of New York and because the actress was born in Los Angeles. The city they chose to live in is Montecito, in Santa Barbara County, where they have a colonial-style mansion with a large garden to take advantage of the summers.

The nickname of the neighbors to Meghan Markle

There they became close friends with presenter Oprah Winfrey, who was given the controversial interview in March 2021 in which they denounced the royal family for racism. They have been installed there for almost two years and Her neighbors refer to Meghan Markle as the “Princess of Montecito.”

Far from making fun of her, it is an affectionate and funny nickname that the wife of the prince harry It is taken naturally. “If Meghan is going to Beverly Hills or West Hollywood for lunch or dinner, she usually calls ahead to the restaurant and requests a table that is completely isolated,” a source told Page Six.

Related news

She added: “There’s a lot going on in Meghan’s world, more than people think, it’s just that she remains very private these days. Her royal status gives her a lot to take advantage of, for most of her time in Montecito, but he comes down to Los Angeles once a week.”

The garden of the mansion Meghan Markle and the prince harry. Source: YouTube Hello.

The “princess of Montecito” usually has work meetings in one of the rooms of her mansion, but every so often she reserves the conference room of the Beverly Hills Hotel. According to the source, she does it to get out of the comfort of her home and bring common ground to her employees.

Notably Meghan Markle she was never a princess during her time in the British Crown, but instead received a title of Duchess of Sussex. The difference with Kate Middleton, who will be Princess of Wales when William becomes direct heir to the throne, is that the latter is the future queen consort of the British.

– –