This is Natalie Portman’s 10-month physical training to become “The Mighty Thor” | Health | Magazine

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is not only the tape that brings back the sexiest character of Chris Hemsworth. The film shows the incredible physical transformation of Natalie Portman to become “The Mighty Thor”.

Physical trainer Naomi Pendergast of RPX Fitness in Australia was responsible for the actress developing her biceps, achieving abdominal definition and toning in all her muscles.

The sports preparation and human movement expert spoke with Variety and revealed the details of Natalie Portman’s physical training. She detailed that her initial goal was definition of arms and abs, but she first worked on conditioning her body for about four months.

“We started five months before filming and continued throughout the filming process to maintain his musculature. The total time was about 10 months, “revealed the coach.

Natalie practiced three times a week for two hours, exercises for her arms, back, chest, boxing, jumping and running. The other two days she dedicated to injury prevention work, which included pilates-based exercises, stretching, relaxation work and balance exercises.

As Natalie is vegan, in order for her to get enough bulking protein that she needed, her daily intake was increased with vegan protein powders a couple of times a day.

Natalie Portman’s physical training

The days of lifting weights focused on the quality of repetitions and the gradual increase in load. A typical upper body strength session would include:

A good warm-up with bodyweight exercises, bands and sliding discs.

Align your upper body to maximize strength benefits.

Then a main set of exercises that included supersets with a stretching break of about a minute between each set.

Superset 1:

Dumbbell rows: 10 slow reps

Bodyweight offset push-ups: 10 slow reps

Lateral stretch (rest exercise)

Superset 2:

Dumbbell Reverse Fly – 10 slow reps

Seated Dumbbell Shoulder Press – 10 slow reps

Back stretch (rest exercise)

Superset 3:

Standing dumbbell arm raises (palms facing up): 20 slow reps

Assisted pull-ups, 6 to 8 controlled reps

Roll up (rest exercise)

Superset 4:

Dumbbell Biceps Curl: 10 to 12 reps

Dumbbell Triceps Press: 15 reps

Upper Body Rotation Stretch (Rest Exercise)

Boxing and round jump, from 4 to 5 series of:

2 minute boxing

1 minute jumps

2 50m races

Rest 1.5 minutes

Core work and stretching

Abdominal plank on the elbows: 1 minute

Side elbow plank: 1 minute each side

Basic curl focused on pelvic control

Foot, leg and hip stretches

