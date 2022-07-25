this is all new you can do

The list of functions that Siri can perform without connectivity is expanded in iOS 16!

With each iOS update, Apple’s virtual assistant becomes more efficient. Starting with iOS 16, Apple has enhanced various capabilities of Sirisuch as those that are useful for take advantage of it without an Internet connection, inform us about the characteristics of the apps and much more.

So, if you are part of the list of users who take advantage of Siri’s functions on a daily basis, this news guide is for you.

What’s new in Siri in iOS 16

shortcuts

Starting with iOS 16, when you download an update Siri‌ can activate shortcuts immediatelyin this way we can save time by skipping additional configuration.

emoji

Siri will also get along better with emojis. when writing a text we can insert an emoji without touching the keyboard. For Siri to do it for us, we just have to say the specific name of the request, preceded by the word emoji. For example: “heart emoji”.

Hang up calls

Hands-free will be true to its definition thanks to this update to Siri. Forget pressing any buttons and instead ask Siri to end the call.

Automatic sending of messages

iOS 16 improves the feature that allows you to automatically send a message with ‌Siri‌, since remove the confirmation step. This option can be programmed from the Settings > Siri‌ > Search menu.

commands

Siri also makes it easy for us understand what an app or feature does on iPhone. Just say “Hey ‌Siri‌, what can I do here?” for details on what ‌Siri‌ is capable of.

offline support

Siri‌ can do more on the device in ‌iOS 16‌ without having to contact an Apple server, taking advantage of features available without an Internet connection. These include access to ‌Siri‌ can process HomeKit, Intercom, and voicemail requests.

accessibility features

What’s new also includes a setting to adjust the pause time for ‌Siri‌, which makes the voice assistant waits for us to finish talking for a longer period. ‌Siri‌ pause time can be set to Default, Longer, and Longer.

There is also an option to “Announce notifications on speaker” to have ‌Siri‌ speak notifications aloud, and you can turn on the “Prefer Spoken Responses” option to have ‌Siri‌ speak out loud in situations where iPhone is silent, for example.