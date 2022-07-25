This 15th-Century Scottish Castle Is Up For Sale For $3 Million; includes whiskey bar and distillery

Dornoch Castle was used as a residence until 1847.

An impressive 15th-century castle is on the market for around $2.9 million, which includes a world-famous distillery and whiskey bar.

Dornoch CastleSutherland, located in Scotland, UK, was last used as a primary residence in 1947 before being converted into a hotel.

But sellers said the 22-bedroom “cozy castle” would make an “amazing family home” for people looking to escape to the Scottish Highlands.

The current owners, who have owned the property since 2000, have painstakingly restored the castle to its former glory.

Its original features have been preserved over the centuries, including a five-story turreted tower, exposed stone walls, wooden beams and impressive fireplaces.

Dornoch Castle in Sutherland goes on the market for £2.5million – but you get a whiskey distillery thrown in https://t.co/dlkwvty3If — Premier Radio Wrexham (@RadioWrexham) July 19, 2022

The ‘one-of-a-kind’ castle comes with its own restaurant and whiskey bar, featuring a variety of rare and premium malts from around the world.

A vaulted cellar is currently used as a private dining room, seating just 12, and a distillery on the grounds produces “old style” whiskey and craft gin.

There is also the possibility of adding a further 10 bedrooms to the grade B listed castle.

Real estate firm David Britton released a statement saying here is a “rare and exciting opportunity” to own a piece of Scottish history. David Britton noted: “He is one of a kind.

“It is impressive and a true privilege to have the opportunity to sell such a historic building,” he added.

“The owners live six hours away from us, but they wanted us to market it for our resourceful use of social media, personalized video tour, and passion for long-lasting properties.”

“It is an exceptional property that the owners classify as a cozy castle and after a short stay I understood exactly what they meant.”

Furthermore, he asserted that the castle was a private residence until 1947, and should be considered as having residential potential in a stunning Highland location.

The castle stands opposite a 13th-century cathedralis next to the Royal Dornoch Golf Course and has also been used as a wedding venue in the past.

Also read:

This is the mansion for which Sofía Vergara asks for $19.6 million dollars

Get to know the house in Santa Monica for which Guillermo del Toro paid $4.2 million dollars

This is the mansion in California that Ozzy Osbourne put up for sale