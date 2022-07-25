They send to the United States 11 liters of tequila per second

Guadalajara Jalisco.- In the In the first half of the year, an average of 10.8 liters of tequila per second were exported to the United Statesthe country with the highest consumption mexican drink.

In the framework of World Tequila Daywhich is celebrated on July 24, the tequila remains one of the most popular drinks for parties, celebrations and meetings in the US.

From January to June they were exported to the United States more than 169.4 million liters of tequilaa record amount for a first semester since the registration of the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT) in 1995, and 25 percent more than the 163 million liters in the first half of 2021.

Tequila has permeated so much in the United States that celebrities like the actor Mark Wahlberg, George Clooney, Dwayne Johnson “The rock“, Michael Jordan, Bryan Cranston Y Kendall Jenner have been involved in the business of this drink.

The main buyers are the States of California, Texas and Florida.

According to Bloomberg, Americans this year will for the first time spend more on mezcal and tequila than on American whiskey, while for 2023, these Mexican drinks they will also displace vodka.