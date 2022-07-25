They present the first trailer for “Amsterdam”, the new film by David O. Russel » Here you find out first!

The first Amsterdam trailer from acclaimed filmmaker David O. Russell is now available on all major online platforms.

The original film from 20th Century Studios and New Regency tells the epic crime story about three close friends who find themselves caught up in the middle of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.

It’s a riveting and intricate story that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely cinematic experience opening November 3, 2022 in theaters.

The film’s cast includes Oscar winner Christian Bale, two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldana, Oscar winner Rami Malek and two-time Academy Award winner Robert De Niro.

Written and directed by five-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell, AMSTERDAM is produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, David O. Russell and Christian Bale, with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer and Sam Hanson serving as executive producers.