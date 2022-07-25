They discover a mysterious object on Mars, days later it disappears

Is it a tumbleweed, a piece of fishing line, or a plate of spaghetti?

The perseverancea NASA robot exploring Mars, discovered an object that has intrigued space watchers and even led some to wryly reflect on the quality of this Italian dish on the red planet.

Beyond these assumptions, the most plausible explanation is that it is the remains of a component used to lower the robotic explorer to the Martian surface in February 2021.

We have been discussing where it comes from, but it is believed that is a piece of parachute cord or landing gear which lowers the robot to the ground,” a spokesperson for a NASA laboratory told AFP. You have to keep in mind that it is not confirmed that it is one thing or another,” he added.

The debris was first detected on July 12 through the rover’s left front hazard-avoidance camera.

Four days later, when the Perseverance returned to the same place, they were gone.

Probably the wind dragged the objectas was the case with a piece of thermal blanket seen last month, which could have come from the rocket-powered landing system.

Perseverance’s accumulation of garbage is seen as a small price to pay for the robot’s scientific goals of searching for biological signs of ancient microbial life forms.

These objects may one day become valuable artifacts for future colonists on Mars.

In a hundred years or so, Martians will be enthusiastically collecting all this material and displaying it in museums or turning it into ‘historical gems,'” tweeted amateur astronomer Stuart Atkinson.

